Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Report: Brian Robinson Jr. to Start Thursday vs. Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after he was shot twice during a suspected armed robbery attempt, Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Commanders on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Robinson made his regular season debut Sunday against...
Tyreek Hill Orders Specialized Dolphins Ping Pong Table to Replace Old One
View the original article to see embedded media. After starting the season 3–0, the Dolphins have dropped two games in a row and have been outscored 67–32 in the process. Earlier this week, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, along with the other team captains, decided to take the ping pong table out of the locker room in an effort to “focus more intently on the next opponent,” per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.
Week 6 Rankings: Wide Receivers
Welcome to the Week 6 edition of my PPR rankings. There's still only one undefeated team left, as the Philadelphia Eagles extended their winning streak to five games. The Texans squeaked out a win against the Jaguars in Week 5, so there are no more winless teams. An incredible 17 teams are under .500. That's got to be some kind of record after five weeks.
Tom Brady’s Apparel Brand Signs Shedeur Sanders to NIL Deal
View the original article to see embedded media. Tom Brady’s clothing brand, Brady, announced Thursday it has signed an NIL deal with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and his coach Deion Sanders. This is the first time Brady has signed an individual athlete.
Cowboys’ Jason Peters Discusses ’Nasty, Vulgar’ Philadelphia Fans
Jason Peters didn’t mince his words when sharing his opinion on Philadelphia fans ahead of the Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night. “I just know the Philly fans are f------ idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys—any team really,” the offensive lineman told the media Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “....They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you.
Georgia looks to play more like No. 1 team when Vanderbilt visits Saturday
After taking over the top spot in the AP poll earlier this week, the Georgia Bulldogs will look to play like the football team ranked as the nation’s best when they host the struggling Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 in Athens. While Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) has...
Report: Owners Don’t Plan on Voting Dan Snyder Out in Next NFL Meeting
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL owners do not plan to vote on the future of Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder at next week’s league meeting, per The Athletic. This news comes on the heels of an ESPN story published Thursday saying Snyder recently told a close associate he has enough information to “blow up” several NFL owners, the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell.
Report: GS Didn’t Want to Suspend Draymond for Ring Ceremony
View the original article to see embedded media. Draymond Green has been handed an undisclosed fine by the Warriors after a practice incident in which he punched guard Jordan Poole. After stepping away from the team, Green is set to return on Thursday, and will not be suspended for any games.
Hawks Talon win No. 1 pick in NBA 2K League draft
Hawks Talon GC received the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft via a lottery on Thursday. The club, affiliated with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, had just a 2.1 percent chance to win the first selection, according to the league's probabilities. The NBA 2K League used...
KD Gives Opinion on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Altercation
Draymond Green’s altercation with Jordan Poole has caused an unnecessary stir for the reigning champions, leading all across the NBA to weigh in. Kevin Durant, who played for the Warriors and was teammates with Green for three seasons, gave his take on the drama. Specifically, he addressed the comparison...
Three Big Questions for the Trailblazers for This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has famously not run from the grind, but when it comes to a chance to win something in Portland, Dame may be out of time. Passing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer may be the biggest achievement that is realistic for him this season.
Warner Executive Walks Back Comments About Barkley’s New Contract
View the original article to see embedded media. WarnerBrothers Discovery chief content officer Kathleen Finch hinted at a new contract for Charles Barkley earlier this week in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. While a new contract is still being discussed, Finch has since walked back the comments given in...
Lucious Jackson, Former 76ers Star and Olympic Gold Medalist, Has Died
Former 76ers star Lucious “Luke” Jackson died Wednesday at a hospital in Houston due to heart problems, according to KFDM-TV in Beaumont, Texas. He was 80 years old. Jackson, who played with the 76ers from 1964 to ’72, won a NBA championship with the franchise during the 1966–67 season. He played with two-time champion and 13-time All-Star Wilt Chamberlain.
