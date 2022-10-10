Read full article on original website
Report: NFL defends controversial roughing call on Chris Jones
The NFL has stood by a controversial penalty on Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones for roughing the passer in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell recorded a video defending the call, which was sent to all 32 NFL teams, The Athletic reported Thursday.
Ron Rivera blows up at Carson Wentz question after win
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered a profanity-laced answer to a question implying that it was owner Dan Snyder - not Rivera - who orchestrated the trade for Carson Wentz in the offseason. The comments came after Washington's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Wentz threw for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in the low-scoring win over the Bears. An ESPN investigative report earlier in the day that centered on Snyder said the owner wanted Wentz as a way to...
Doug Pederson Stresses Patience With Trevor Lawrence's Development — Is He Right?
Doug Pederson knows how to read a room. He knows after a 13-6 home loss to an AFC South rival and the NFL's only winless team that nobody wants to hear about patience and a process. But he also knows that is what it will take to turn around the...
