Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July. Documents from state law enforcement officials […]
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
CCSO: Man set Ladson mobile home on fire after eviction threat
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man for a Thursday afternoon fire that seriously damaged a Ladson mobile home. According to CCSO, the fire happened just after 4:00 p.m. at a mobile home in Sweetgrass Estates. C&B Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire, but the home was […]
1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set for January of 2023
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin and Attorney General Alan Wilson, Alex Murdaugh's murder trial will begin on Monday, January 30th. The trial is scheduled for three weeks, ending on Friday, February 17th, at the Colleton County Courthouse. Wilson's office said Judge Clifton Newman...
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
South Carolina man sentenced to 12 years for meth charge
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, announces that on Monday, a Manning man pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine charge and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Virgil Jacobs, 38, of Manning, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and was sentenced by...
Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
Colleton Co. sheriff, deputy face lawsuit after fatal officer-involved shooting
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County sheriff and one of his deputies are facing a lawsuit after the deputy fatally shot a man during a welfare check in May. Sheriff Guerry “Buddy” Hill, Deputy Jacob Scott and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are listed in the lawsuit filed Sept. 27 by the family of 55-year-old William Jerry Crosby.
Summerville man now facing reckless homicide charge in August death of pedestrian
After a pedestrian was killed in August by a vehicle in the Ladson area, the man who deputies charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road is now facing an additional charge: reckless homicide. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office, assisted by U.S. marshals,...
Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
Deputies to ‘maintain a presence’ in Ravenel neighborhood as standoff stretches into 2nd day
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies said they will “maintain a presence in the community” Wednesday afternoon as a standoff in a Ravenel neighborhood neared 16 hours. The sheriff’s office said the Charleston Police Department would help maintain the presence, but many resources had cleared the scene...
1 killed in two-car Dorchester Co. crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester County Tuesday. Louis Lee Prescott, 69, from Cross was killed when his truck was hit by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 78, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened just after...
Man facing 40 years in deadly 2019 shooting of woman outside Citadel Mall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of killing a woman during a domestic-related incident outside Citadel Mall in February 2019 pleaded guilty during a hearing Tuesday. Cary Stephens is accused of shooting 23-year-old Deja Dantley in the parking lot of Citadel Mall. Dantley attempted to drive away but crashed her car in the process. […]
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road. Daniel Paul Hanf, from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The South Carolina Highway...
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
Coroner identifies boy who stopped breathing at unlicensed childcare facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 6-month-old boy who died last month. Micah Boyd died after being transported to Summerville Medical Center from Titi’s House of Care in Ladson, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Beaufort County teen detained after bringing gun to school
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A teen from Grays Hill in Beaufort County has been detained after police say he brought a handgun into the Whale Branch High School football stadium Friday night. The 16-year-old, who remains unnamed, was discovered to have the weapon after he dropped it on the ground in the presence of […]
