As Luke reported earlier, Tom Allen made a big splash Sunday morning, announcing that Darren Hiller would no longer be with the program. Hiller’s unit was clearly holding the team back this year, and the line play had been trending downward since he took over in 2017. It was obvious that something needed to be done, but we just weren’t sure that Tom Allen would be able to pull the trigger when it came down to it.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO