Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 17 near Waynesville around noon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Scott A. Franks, 64 of Waynesville, hit another SUV after he failed to yield The post Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2 injured after Buchanan County rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
Stover woman hurt Wednesday afternoon in rollover crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover woman was hurt Wednesday afternoon following a rollover crash in Camden County. The crash happened on southbound Route J near Nonesuch Road around 3:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Shawnna M. Hutchens rolled over and hit some trees The post Stover woman hurt Wednesday afternoon in rollover crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
KRMS Radio
MODOT/Highway Patrol Urge Safety Following Fatal Crash In Camden County
With last week’s head-on collision in Camden County that killed two people, the State Highway Patrol’s Troop-F has recorded 61 road fatalities since the year began. And a MO-DOT safety engineer says it points to how important the department’s strategic safety plan is. The plan is called...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
Fatal east Kansas crash claims life of Missouri woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri woman is dead following a car crash in Franklin County. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 33 when it crossed the center line and passed into oncoming traffic a short distance north of […]
kttn.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash south of King City
One person was injured in a DeKalb County two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon four miles south of King City. Fifty-six-year-old Tim Walters of King City received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of another vehicle was listed as a 17-year-old boy from Union Star who wasn’t hurt.
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
lakeexpo.com
104 Carols View Lane, Linn Creek, Missouri 65052
This adorable two bedroom two bath home is simply a Must See!! Located down Y Rd in Linn Creek. Ranch style home featuring a master suite, guest bedroom and guest bathroom. The kitchen, living dining are all open for maximum entertaining. The Sellers have added so many cute finishes touches to the home put it on your list to stop in and take a peek. The backyard features two seating areas and gentle slope. Location, updates, flat lot add this one to your list give us a call and make it your home.
Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. "We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery
A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
northwestmoinfo.com
Updated: Bonne Terre Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping of Girl Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed on a Bonne Terre man for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six year old Austin Gaal is facing charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gaal approached the 14-year old girl as she exited the school bus at SE Sioux Lane and SE Mohawk Lane near Lathrop. Gaal allegedly told the girl he was supposed to pick her up. The girl resisted and went to a nearby residence to call her mother, who then contacted authorities.
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
kttn.com
17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility. He has...
Missouri Store Security Video Shows Ghostly Full-Body Apparition
On second thought, I don't think I want that overnight watchman job after seeing a Missouri security cam video that appears to show a ghostly full body apparition. This video that's just been shared on YouTube included the following chilling description of what you're about to see:. This surveillance video...
lakeexpo.com
391 Catalina Bay Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Pride of ownership shines in this 1-owner custom-built waterfront home! Walk into this home to be greeted by vaulted ceilings, an exquisite bookshelf w/ a gentle gliding library ladder, an open floorplan & most importantly a gorgeous view of Lake of the Ozarks. The 77' waterfront gives you access to the steel & concrete dock that features two boat slips, swim platform, dock-locker & sink for easy cleanup. This home was made to be as low maintenance as possible from the hardscape to the siding of the home. Bring your family & friends to enjoy the main level as it has been created for the entertainer's delight! You will appreciate the amount of space in the spacious kitchen as well as the climate-controlled sunroom which overlooks the water. If you'd rather enjoy your time outside, then hang out on one of the two decks or patio that the sellers have used as a dancefloor in the past. The lower level of the home is a walkout and offers a private Master Suite & 2 guest rooms.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County
A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
abc17news.com
Crews tear down dangerous property in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) A home in Jefferson City has been torn down after it was considered unsafe to the community. Jefferson City demolition workers are in the process of demolishing 407 East Capitol Ave. The building has been there for more than a century, but Housing Property Inspector Dave...
