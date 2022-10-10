Pride of ownership shines in this 1-owner custom-built waterfront home! Walk into this home to be greeted by vaulted ceilings, an exquisite bookshelf w/ a gentle gliding library ladder, an open floorplan & most importantly a gorgeous view of Lake of the Ozarks. The 77' waterfront gives you access to the steel & concrete dock that features two boat slips, swim platform, dock-locker & sink for easy cleanup. This home was made to be as low maintenance as possible from the hardscape to the siding of the home. Bring your family & friends to enjoy the main level as it has been created for the entertainer's delight! You will appreciate the amount of space in the spacious kitchen as well as the climate-controlled sunroom which overlooks the water. If you'd rather enjoy your time outside, then hang out on one of the two decks or patio that the sellers have used as a dancefloor in the past. The lower level of the home is a walkout and offers a private Master Suite & 2 guest rooms.

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO