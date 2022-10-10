ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Lubbock to Test Outdoor Tornado Sirens on Friday, October 14th

This is a test, this is only a test. Don't freak out on Friday, October 14th at about 9 a.m. if you hear warning sirens going off around the city of Lubbock. It was announced today (October 13th) that the City of Lubbock will be testing the Outdoor Warning System Sirens just to make sure everything works as it should.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock's Happy's Shaved Ice to Open a New Location

This place's name really is perfect because it does make you happy. If you love going there, this news will make you even happier. Lubbock know and loves Happy's Shaved Ice, Bubble Blends & Lemonades. No matter the time of the year, they're always busy. If you live in Wolfforth,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock's New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Dancer is KLBK's Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Dancer as their Pet of the Day for Thursday October 13. Reach out to LAS to adopt Dancer at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Dancer!
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Auction for Lubbock's Joyland Is Canceled: What Does It Mean?

After the big announcement in September that Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock would go up for sale and not reopen, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 50 years they would not be reopening the park in 2023. Everyone in Lubbock was shocked. Now, the auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been canceled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

