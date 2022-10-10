Read full article on original website
Lubbock to Test Outdoor Tornado Sirens on Friday, October 14th
This is a test, this is only a test. Don't freak out on Friday, October 14th at about 9 a.m. if you hear warning sirens going off around the city of Lubbock. It was announced today (October 13th) that the City of Lubbock will be testing the Outdoor Warning System Sirens just to make sure everything works as it should.
Where is the water going? Lubbock residents asked to participate in flooding survey
Lubbock residents were asked to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns.
Lubbock’s Happy’s Shaved Ice to Open a New Location
This place's name really is perfect because it does make you happy. If you love going there, this news will make you even happier. Lubbock know and loves Happy's Shaved Ice, Bubble Blends & Lemonades. No matter the time of the year, they're always busy. If you live in Wolfforth,...
This Map Shows Which Lubbock Homes Will Be Participating in Trick-or-Treating On Halloween
Halloween is coming up despite Christmas displays already being up in some stores. That means kids across Lubbock will be out in force trick-or-treating on Monday, October 31st. But trick-or-treating is a lot different in 2022 compared to when I was a kid. When I was a kid, we didn't...
everythinglubbock.com
Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond
LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
5 Fun Fall Festivities That Are Only a Short Drive From Lubbock
Feel like skipping town for some fall fun? There are some upcoming events that you can enjoy with your family that are only a short drive from Lubbock. If you love a good pumpkin patch, hot apple cider, and some Halloween fun, you might like to take a short drive to one of these events.
What is a Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco & Where in Lubbock can you Order one?
There is usually a trend with celebrities telling the general public what their favorite food items are and fans going nuts to try it. Recently the hit HBO Max show House of the Dragons has become popular with one recent interview from the actors leaving many fans hot, bothered, and genuinely thirsty.
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
National Pit Bull Awareness Month: 25 Pit Bulls Available to Adopt in Lubbock
October is National Pit Bull Awareness Month, a time where dog lovers around the country aim to decrease stigma, educate, and stop all of the misinformation surrounding this breed. As a pittie owner myself and someone who grew up with the breed, they truly are some of the best dogs...
Don’t Miss Out On These Scary Movies Playing in Lubbock
It's that time of the year again. If you love scary movies, you thrive during this time of the year. No matter if they're new or old, tons of scary movies are showing. Some are for one-night only, some longer, and some events are free. Check them all out below.
Here’s My Annual Plea for Waffle House to Open a Location in Lubbock
I'm pretty sure I've cried and whined about Waffle House not having a Lubbock location for as long as I can remember, but I'm not stopping until someone gives me an absolute 'no' or a good reason why we don't have that greasy deliciousness right here in the Hub City.
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
Lubbock Police Department Responds to Sip of Milk Bag Incident
If the Lubbock Police Department intended to bring laughter and joy to my life for an entire two days, their mission was a complete success. In case you somehow missed the original story, I'll paraphrase it here. A Lubbock man woke up to find that someone had taped a bag...
Why Did a Lubbock Police Officer Tape a Sip of Milk to Someone’s Door?
Why did Lubbock police tape a sip of milk to a door? No, seriously, I'm asking you. I came across this incredibly strange and hilarious story while enjoying my morning coffee, which, to be honest, could have used just a sip of milk. I am SO confused. This morning I...
KCBD
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
everythinglubbock.com
Dancer is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Dancer as their Pet of the Day for Thursday October 13. Reach out to LAS to adopt Dancer at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Dancer!
A Pizza Italy Is Back in Lubbock: Papa V Pizza Sets Grand Opening
Have you been craving some authentic Italian food? Now you can get it right here in the Hub City. Mr. Italy himself is back in Lubbock. We all know Jerry, and he's ready to serve the community again. Jerry named the restaurant Papa V's Pizza after his dad; the V is for Vincenzo.
Auction for Lubbock’s Joyland Is Canceled: What Does It Mean?
After the big announcement in September that Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock would go up for sale and not reopen, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 50 years they would not be reopening the park in 2023. Everyone in Lubbock was shocked. Now, the auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been canceled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.
