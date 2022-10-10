Read full article on original website
Gregory Lyon
2d ago
All our automaker's are building junk vehicles these days. Brand new trucks with engines blowing up. Numerous Transmission failures from 8 and 10 speed transmissions. Emissions issues. junk
3
Only a movie
3d ago
Surprised me that the go green crowd never picked up the sword as engines with high crankcase oil consumption went unchallenged. YT accounts of failed scored lifters, worn rockers, shafts never caught there attention. Not a shiny enough object I guess.
3
Gary
4d ago
that's why they could not pay their bills their employees and executives are too busy lining their pockets! bunch of crooks! just like our politicians!
4
GM Loses $103M Class-Action Lawsuit Over Engine Flaws
General Motors lost a class-action lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California over alleged defects with the LC9 Vortec 5300 V8. The jury ordered the automaker to pay $102.6 million to the affected customers. Specifically, the suit covers trucks and SUVs with this engine from...
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
