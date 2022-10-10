ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

GCW The Settlement Series Part 4 Results 10.11.22: Jordan Oliver In Action, More

GCW held the latest of their Settlement Series on Tuesday, with Jordan Oliver and more competing. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing event below, per Cagematch.net:. * Hunter Drake def. Kristian Robinson. * Mane Event def. Petty in Pink. * Austin Luke def. Gabriel Skye. * Deklan...
WWE
The Independent

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Boxing set for era-defining night as ‘women show the men how it’s done’

Boxing will get the cleansing enema it needs this weekend when four of the finest female fighters compete for seven world titles at the O2.The brilliant all-female card was originally scheduled for the O2 last month, but was dropped 24-hours after the Queen died; three of the four boxers in the two world title fights returned to their homes in America.A new date was found, the full card was put on notice and after a gentle relax, everything is set for Saturday night. It is great testimony to the promoters, Boxxer, for their direct actions and assurances. I was...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Adrian Pinheiro Aligns Himself With GH3 Promotions

GH3 Promotions has announced the signing of undefeated cruiserweight Adrian Pinheiro to a promotional contract. Pinheiro will be co-promoted with Amaury Piedra. "We are very excited to add Adrian to our roster. He can really fight and I believe that he hasn't even scratched the surface with the things that he will be able to accomplish," said Vito Mielnicki of GH3 Promotions.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, NJ
Williamstown, NJ
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy