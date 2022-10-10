The FinanceFeeds Podcast is back this week with Episode #8, featuring FX industry thought leader Chris Rowe, Director of Financial Technology Consultancy Service Ltd. Chris Rowe, who has recently published two editorials with us – on main challenges for brokers in KYC and on how to offer iOS compliant trading apps – spoke with FinanceFeeds Editor-in-Chief Nikolai Isayev about FX expos, his consultancy firm and what he can do for FX and CFD brokers, as well as how he managed to enter the FX industry.

