Read full article on original website
Related
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Motley Fool
As US Capital Markets Fade, Saudi Arabia Has its Day in the Sun
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
nftgators.com
dYdX Foundation Announces Former ConsenSys Senior Exec Charles d’Haussy as CEO
Charles d’Haussy led ConsenSys’ APAC growth efforts and global business development. He has experience as an entrepreneur, a fintech startup executive, and the head of fintech with the Hong Kong government. In his new role, d’Haussy will develop the dYdX protocol, community, and dYdX DAO. The dYdX...
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life as part of asset management deal
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) signed a partnership deal to manage certain investments for Resolution Life and has agreed to invest $500 million in the life insurance group, the companies said on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
Alex Findlay joins TORA as US Sales Director
“I’m pleased to be joining TORA at an inflection point in the market where there’s a greater awareness of the benefits of the TORA all-in-one model.”. TORA has appointed Alex Findlay as the New York-based Director of Sales of the multi-asset order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS) provider.
Mukesh Ambani, the second-richest person in Asia, joins the list of ultra-rich people opening a family office in Singapore
Lured by low taxes, many ultra-rich people have established offices in Singapore in recent years, including Sergey Brin and James Dyson.
thedefiant.io
MakerDAO To Deploy $500M In Treasuries And Corporate Bonds
The largest DeFi lender will soon invest up to $500M in USDC into U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds. A $1M test transaction has already been initiated with the full amount to follow shortly. MakerDAO aims to increase the productivity of USDC, the largest asset on Maker’s balance sheet, according to a February forum post which preceded a governance vote in May.
crowdfundinsider.com
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
financefeeds.com
Saxo announces interim CFO to address Mette Ingeman Pedersen’s resignation
Saxo Bank has appointed Mads Dorf Petersen as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as he steps in to fill the shoes of Mette Ingeman Pedersen, who is leaving the online trading and investment services provider. The new interim CFO joined the company in 2009 and held various leadership roles within...
decrypt.co
Crypto.com Follows Binance Into France, Invests $145M in Paris HQ
The company last month received regulatory approval to register in France as a digital asset service provider. Binance isn’t the only crypto company seduced by France’s pro-business environment: today Crypto.com announced it would base its regional headquarters in Paris. In a Wednesday statement, the Singapore-based crypto exchange said...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Google To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto For Cloud Services In Coinbase Partnership
Google will enable a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The new payment method will go live early next year in a partnership with Coinbase. The exchange will migrate its data platform to Google Cloud. Google will start accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency as payment...
dailyhodl.com
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says JPMorgan and Traditional Finance Threatened by Idea of Full Reserve Banking
The chief executive of the company behind USD Coin (USDC) says that traditional financial institutions are feeling vulnerable to the idea of full-reserve banking systems. In a new discussion with Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire says that blockchain is much more efficient than the systems used by banks to move and track money.
dailyhodl.com
$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report
US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
financefeeds.com
FinanceFeeds Podcast Ep.#8: Chris Rowe’s consultancy for FX brokers is free of charge
The FinanceFeeds Podcast is back this week with Episode #8, featuring FX industry thought leader Chris Rowe, Director of Financial Technology Consultancy Service Ltd. Chris Rowe, who has recently published two editorials with us – on main challenges for brokers in KYC and on how to offer iOS compliant trading apps – spoke with FinanceFeeds Editor-in-Chief Nikolai Isayev about FX expos, his consultancy firm and what he can do for FX and CFD brokers, as well as how he managed to enter the FX industry.
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
financefeeds.com
M4Markets buys CySEC-regulated firm to operate in Cyprus
Seychelles-regulated brokerage firm M4Markets has acquired a Cyprus investment firm to provide a regulatory stamp for the company’s business under CySEC’s supervision. M4Markets and the group behind M4Markets, the Oryx Group, have acquired ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd, a legal company regulated by CySEC. Following the takeover, ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd will now be operating as the legal name of Harindale Ltd under the brand name M4Markets Europe.
BofA's clients use virtual assistant over 1 billion times
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) on Wednesday said 32 million customers had used its virtual assistant, which allows them to check bill payments, account balances and track spending on the mobile banking app, more than 1 billion times since its launch in 2018.
EXCLUSIVE: Merlin Investor Launches Investment Platform To Provide Financial Data And Analytics
Personal investment solutions provider, Merlin Investor, announced the launch of a platform providing retail traders with strategic planning capabilities and a broad view into their investment portfolios. Users can access financial data, social sentiment, news, and content to create their personal investment strategies on the platform. The assets covered by...
Stocks Higher, Bank of England, Intel, Credit Suisse, PepsiCo - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, October 12:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Earnings, Inflation Data Loom. U.S. equity futures moved higher Wednesday as investors braced for another potentially volatile session on Wall Street heading into a series of inflation readings and earnings reports that could upend the market's modest October rally.
'This Is Worrying': Top Economist Warns Of Stress Building In Global Financial System
“This is worrying," tweeted Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, a global trade group composed of the 400 most important banks and financial institutions around the globe. What Happened: Brooks warned of stress building up in the global financial system, as a widening of the cross-currency...
Comments / 0