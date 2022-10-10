Read full article on original website
Mrs. Irby Jean Bourn Adkins
Mrs. Irby Jean Bourn Adkins

Funeral services for Mrs. Irby Jean Bourn Adkins will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Goodwater Baptist Church in Magee, MS. Interment will follow in the Oakvale Cemetery in Oakvale, MS. Reverend Jason Webb and Reverend Earl Clark will officiate. Mrs. Adkins, age 79, entered into the eternal rest of her Lord Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA.
James Ham, 63 of Magee
James Ham, 63 of Magee

James Ham, 63 of Magee, MS passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his home in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, October 4, 1959.
Right To Not Fall @ the Priority One Senior Center
Right To Not Fall @ the Priority One Senior Center

Don't let fall be the season for falls! Join MS HomeCare of Magee on Monday, October 17, 2022 for an interactive presentation on fall prevention, a free fall screening, pumpkin painting, and refreshments at the Priority One Senior Center.
CONGRATULATIONS TO MAGEE TROJAN BAND
CONGRATULATIONS TO MAGEE TROJAN BAND

It seems that people are quick to criticize schools today for a myriad of reasons. What gets lost in all this is the many administrators, teachers, coaches and students who are working hard to achieve great results. If you take time to pull back the curtain and look for the positive, you would see students accomplishing amazing things in the Magee Schools. There are also teams and groups that badly want to achieve great things. One such group is the Magee Trojan Band.
Meet the Man in charge of the Ambulance Service
Meet the Man in charge of the Ambulance Service

Friday morning, October 14, 2022, Dr. Mike Cole, Ambulance Services Director for Covington County Hospitals, stopped by MageeNews.com informing the public about the services in our county.
Burn Ban in Effect for County
Burn Ban in Effect for County

A burn ban was implemented during the Simpson County Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, October 14, 2022. All residents of Simpson County are warned of no burning allowed until further notice.
Billie Jean McAlpin Hughes, 85 of Mize
Billie Jean McAlpin Hughes, 85 of Mize

Billie Jean McAlpin Hughes, 85 of Mize, MS passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the MS Care Center in Raleigh, MS. She was born August 25, 1937 to William Enos and Mattie Dee McAlpin of Mize, MS.
New Lights are being Installed at Magee High School Track
New Lights are being Installed at Magee High School Track

Magee High School track is receiving a face lift with new lightning. New poles and LED lights are being installed around the track.
SCTC’s Law and Public Safety Students Get Special Visit from Industry Professional
SCTC's Law and Public Safety Students Get Special Visit from Industry Professional

Simpson County Technical Center's (SCTC) Law and Public Safety students recently received a special visit from an industry professional in law enforcement services.
Eternal Life with Jesus is the Ultimate Reward
Eternal Life with Jesus is the Ultimate Reward

The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in John 10:28: "I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one can snatch them out of My hand." Jesus is speaking of those who accept Him, repent, put trust in Him, and follow His edicts. Eternal life with Him is the ultimate reward, and nothing can separate us from Him. No other power is greater. Amen!
Confess with your Mouth and Believe in your Heart
Confess with your Mouth and Believe in your Heart

The Scriptural passage for this morning comes from Romans 10:9-10: "If you confess with your mouth 'Jesus is Lord,' and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved." This is clear, very clear, to the reader as to what is required by God of anyone who is seeking salvation through Christ Jesus. One must believe and confess and then will be saved. It is a plan that even children can understand.
