The Scriptural passage for this morning comes from Romans 10:9-10: "If you confess with your mouth 'Jesus is Lord,' and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved." This is clear, very clear, to the reader as to what is required by God of anyone who is seeking salvation through Christ Jesus. One must believe and confess and then will be saved. It is a plan that even children can understand.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO