Those who work on a flight crew aren't as enchanted by the novelty of flying on a plane, but even they aren't immune to the magic of a dog. As we saw in the cutest TikTok video, one crew was especially lucky to meet @ritchiethepyr, one floofy service dog with a lot of love to give. He may have had to squeeze his way through the plane's narrow aisles, but he certainly got plenty of attention to make up for it.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO