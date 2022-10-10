Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Following the break in of some of the cars at Unbeaten Fitness, I have become even more aware of happenings in our city and county. The incident happened around 5:30 PM during daylight! A window punch was used to break the windows. Now, here we are on a busy city street leading from Main Street to highway 49. Didn’t someone see something? Please, we need your eyes! Keeping evidence to yourself can hurt people. For our city and county to be safe, everyone must join forces. We are quick to accuse the police and sheriff departments of not doing their job…and sometimes they may not!…but the majority of the time, both departments are following leads and catching criminals. Click here for more info.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO