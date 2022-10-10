Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Confess with your Mouth and Believe in your Heart
The Scriptural passage for this morning comes from Romans 10:9-10: "If you confess with your mouth 'Jesus is Lord,' and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved." This is clear, very clear, to the reader as to what is required by God of anyone who is seeking salvation through Christ Jesus. One must believe and confess and then will be saved. It is a plan that even children can understand.
mageenews.com
Eternal Life with Jesus is the Ultimate Reward
The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in John 10:28: "I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one can snatch them out of My hand." Jesus is speaking of those who accept Him, repent, put trust in Him, and follow His edicts. Eternal life with Him is the ultimate reward, and nothing can separate us from Him. No other power is greater. Amen!
advancemonticellonian.com
Webb wedding announcement
David and Michele Webb of Selma, and Steve and Brandi Miller of Gonzales, La., are proud to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Autumn Elizabeth Webb and John Michael Miller, both of Hattiesburg, Miss. The wedding will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at...
mageenews.com
Right To Not Fall @ the Priority One Senior Center
Don't let fall be the season for falls! Join MS HomeCare of Magee on Monday, October 17, 2022 for an interactive presentation on fall prevention, a free fall screening, pumpkin painting, and refreshments at the Priority One Senior Center.
mageenews.com
One Cannot be Too Careful
Following the break in of some of the cars at Unbeaten Fitness, I have become even more aware of happenings in our city and county. The incident happened around 5:30 PM during daylight! A window punch was used to break the windows. Now, here we are on a busy city street leading from Main Street to highway 49. Didn't someone see something? Please, we need your eyes! Keeping evidence to yourself can hurt people. For our city and county to be safe, everyone must join forces. We are quick to accuse the police and sheriff departments of not doing their job…and sometimes they may not!…but the majority of the time, both departments are following leads and catching criminals. Click here for more info.
trazeetravel.com
3 Haunted Spots to Visit in Mississippi This Spooky Season
In Natchez, King’s Tavern stands as the oldest remaining structure in the city and as the most-haunted restaurant in the state. There are a few different ghosts who call the tavern home, including a once-upon-a-time waitress killed by the owner’s wife after she found out the waitress was having an affair with the owner. Today, you can’t eat at the tavern, as it’s for sale, but you can swing by and see what ghosts you can spot through the windows.
mageenews.com
CONGRATULATIONS TO MAGEE TROJAN BAND
It seems that people are quick to criticize schools today for a myriad of reasons. What gets lost in all this is the many administrators, teachers, coaches and students who are working hard to achieve great results. If you take time to pull back the curtain and look for the positive, you would see students accomplishing amazing things in the Magee Schools. There are also teams and groups that badly want to achieve great things. One such group is the Magee Trojan Band.
mageenews.com
Sign Up Now for Crazy Day Pageant!
The Magee Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Miss Crazy Day pageant on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Civic Center in Magee. The event will begin at 10:00AM. Forms are available at the Magee Chamber of Commerce office which is located on the side of the library facing the First Baptist Church.
Mermaids return to Mississippi Aquarium
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mermaids are making a trip to Mississippi for the next two weeks. Lily Rose and her sisters have been all over the world and meet up at aquariums to swim. Rose also says it also gives them opportunity to see families and raise awareness about protecting the sea and sea creatures. […]
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
michiganchronicle.com
Bishop Edgar Vann Leads Initiative That Delivers Semi-Trailer Trucks With Water to Mississippi
Bishop Edgar Vann, senior pastor of Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit, leads the way to help Jackson, Miss. residents get bottled water to a primarily Black population. In response to the severe water crisis in Jackson, Miss., Bishop Edgar Vann, senior pastor of Second Ebenezer Church on Detroit’s east side, led an initiative to collect needed bottled water for Jackson.
ourmshome.com
That ‘little old band from Texas’ returns to Mississippi
That “little old band from Texas” returns to the state of Mississippi for the first time in over a year next month. The legendary rock and roll band ZZ Top will play The Lawn at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game
Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
desotocountynews.com
Pace recognized as 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award winner
Jocelin Pace, Team Leader at Toyota Mississippi, was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award. The award was presented by Toyota Human Resources Senior Manager and Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) Board President Kevin Burgess at the 2022 Southern Automotive Conference held in Duluth, Georgia.
wtva.com
Interview: Mississippi FBI agent encourages parents to be aware of sextortion
Assistant Special Agent Maher Dimachkie joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to discuss sextortion. He addressed the awareness, prevention and protection.
What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 12
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Wednesday, October 12. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Wednesday is Senior American Day at the State Fair. This event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 […]
P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six-years-old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed between October 13 and October 22. Children who […]
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
WLBT
Pregnant Jackson woman, unborn baby die after mother shot in head
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pregnant woman and her unborn child both died after she was shot in Jackson. According to police, Aaliyah Parker, 25, who was 12 weeks pregnant, was shot in the head on Sunday, October 9, on Cox Street. An emergency C-section was performed to try to...
mississippifreepress.org
An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi
I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
