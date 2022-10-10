Jennifer Rebecca Mott, 49, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on October 10, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on November 21, 1972, she was the daughter of Ronald and Marilyn Flitcraft. Jennifer was incredibly talented, she enjoyed drawing, sewing, and making quilts. She worked for her grandparents when she was younger when they opened the Penny Record, along with being very active with the Lions Club. She later worked at Bridge City Intermediate School where her coworkers became some of her best friends. Jennifer loved her family more than anything. She was a wonderful and loving mother and wife and always close with her mother. Jennifer enjoyed spending time outside playing with her grandkids who lovingly called her Mimi. She absolutely loved riding them around on the “wow wow.” Jennifer was dedicated member of First Christian Church in Orange. She was an excellent cook, and always made everything from scratch just like her grandpa taught her. Jennifer was truly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO