Katie Holmes Proves a Black Slip Is Always the Right Choice
Day to day, Katie Holmes lives in baggy jeans and cozy knits, but night time is when her style really comes into its own. Channeling the spirit of slip dress fanatic Kate Moss, she attended a Bulgari event in an LBD with skinny spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline.
Lila Moss’s Guide to “Dot, Dot” Contouring and Next-Level Lashes
There are a few things Lila Moss has on her at all times: a multitasking lip balm, a lip liner, and a glucose device to monitor her type 1 diabetes. In true Gen Z fashion, transparency and authenticity are important to the 20-year-old model, who proudly sports the device daily—even while strutting on the Fendace and Vogue World catwalks. "It felt really amazing to [feel] like myself," says Moss, who got her start modeling at age 14, picking up a few tricks from her supermodel mother Kate Moss. Today, the rising runway star shares her beauty routine, from soothing skin care to her go-to contouring strategy.
Florence Pugh Brings Boudoir Chic to the Red Carpet in Valentino Haute Couture
After Don’t Worry Darling’s obsessively dissected rollout, Florence Pugh is back on the press circuit for Netflix’s The Wonder, a notably scandal-free adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel set in mid-19th-century Ireland. For the drama’s London Film Festival premiere on October 7, the 26-year-old eschewed character-themed dressing (no somber Victoriana here) for a welcome moment of all-out glamour courtesy of Valentino.
Is My Body About to Go Out of Style?
It’s been six months since Kim Kardashian informed the world that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala. For me, it marked a shift in tone, a proverbial Kardashian in the coal mine, ushering in the end of an era that at least claimed to celebrate curvy bodies.
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Janet Jackson, Maggie Rogers, Eileen Gu, and More
So that’s a wrap! Fashion month is over. Before it finished, Janet Jackson made an incredibly chic splash in Paris. The artist headed to Thom Browne where she wore a killer skirt suit. At Givenchy, she opted for a hoodie and a sleek jacket. Finally, at Louis Vuitton, she was glistening in a puffer coat and a pair of intergalactic platform sneakers. Let’s hope Jackson makes more rounds next fashion month, too.
Why Do Final Girls Always Have Killer Style?
In Wes Craven’s masterful 1996 horror film, Scream, one of the last people standing is Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who narrowly escapes the knife-wielding Ghostface killer while wearing a Canadian tuxedo. A popular look of the ’90s, the outfit has become even more iconic in the years that have followed. It’s frequently replicated every year for Halloween, right down to the bloodstained denim jacket. She’s not the only final girl that has good style: Halloween’s Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) has become an easily re-creatable Halloween favorite thanks to her torn blue button-up shirt and flared jeans. If a main heroine wants to claw their way out of a movie alive, it’s clear that there’s a formula to do so: Dress to kill.
Kendall Jenner’s Chunky Trainers Are the Evolution of a Noughties Classic
Calling all Kardashian-Jenner style watchers: something has shifted in Kendall Jenner's workout wardrobe. The model has been wearing Adidas's retro-tinged Samba trainers on and off all year, pairing them with maxi skirts and straight-leg jeans as well as her gym gear. But to join BFF Hailey Bieber for a Pilates class this week, Jenner chose another classic sneaker: the Nike Air VaporMax Plus.
Collection
Vera Wang spent a month this summer in Watermill not far from the polo fields there. She’s not a rider, but she found herself taken with the horses’ elegance and beauty. The rigor and discipline of equestrian dress also held appeal. She had a starting point for her new collection.
How Fashion Reclaimed the Corset
At a recent party in SoHo, I was surrounded by flirty Gen Z’ers and Cali-sober younger millennials. The looks were ferocious, with skin showing all-round, from itty-bitty skirts to curve-skimming dresses and crop tops galore—and, amid the throbbing electro and all that skin, I spotted one young woman wearing a dainty corset, laced up at the front. I couldn’t stop myself from asking her about it. “I love the corset for all sorts of structural and flattering reasons,” replied Lizzy Cohan, a 26-year-old journalism student. She bought this one after she saw the lead singer of a favorite band, the Marias, wearing something similar, and tracked down Christina Montoya, the designer of the California-based brand Stiina. A DM later and measurements sent, Cohan had her corset, which at this party she wore with wide-leg cargos.
Watch Bette Midler’s Life in Looks, From Hocus Pocus to The First Wives Club
When you think of Hollywood legends, Bette Midler certainly comes to mind. The singer-actor, who has been gracing Hollywood screens since the 1970s, has enjoyed a successful career filled with many iconic roles (including Hocus Pocus’s Winifred Sanderson, a spooky season classic). So, it was only natural that Vogue would call up the A-lister to look back on some of her favorite moments. In a new “Life in Looks” video, the star reflects on her best style moments over the years—whether on the red carpet, in films, or on the Broadway stage.
In New York, “Louis Vuitton: 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” Celebrates Out-of-the-Box Creativity
Just as technology and communications power change today, so developments in transportation drove innovation in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In 1854 when Louis Vuitton was founded, horsepower still referenced equines; boats and trains offered alternative means of getting around, as did one’s own feet. Born in 1821 in Anchay, France, Vuitton walked to Paris at age 13, a journey that lasted two years. Once in the capital, he apprenticed with the box maker Monsieur Marechal before striking out on his own. Now the man and his legacy are being celebrated in “Louis Vuitton: 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries,” opening in New York. This is the fourth and final stop of this traveling show, which has adapted to each of its surroundings.
How the Manolo Made Famous By Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Became the Designer’s Most “Eternal” Shoe
Manolo Blahnik is coy about how his Carolyne pump—a sleek slingback featuring an almond toe and a mid-stiletto heel—became what he calls an "eternal shoe." "It's a comfortable shoe, a shoe that has no time—no matter what you do, it will always look modern," he tells British Vogue during the Carolyne's 35th anniversary year. It is a sentiment that royal family members, First Ladies, and Manolo fans alike agree with wholeheartedly. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the Duchess of Sussex, Ashley Olsen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Selena Gomez have all worn the ladylike shoes, but Blahnik says he never intended the Carolyne to become a house signature.
Ib Kamara’s Off-White Photo Diary—Behind the Making of Spring 2023’s “Celebration”
Off-White’s first show under the creative leadership of Image and Art Director Ib Kamara was one of Paris Fashion Week’s most anticipated moments. Along with the extended Off-White collective, Kamara delivered a collection entitled Celebration that articulated the brand language formulated by Virgil Abloh while adding a distinctively different accent to it.
Fashion Can’t Get Enough of Leather (and Vegan Leather!) Pants
There are a few things every fall wardrobe needs—an impossibly chic overcoat, a cozy cashmere knit, and a great pair of leather pants. Leather pants offer a luxurious bottom option for cold-weather dressing, that is both stylish and functional, generally keeping you warmer than, say, hosiery or a jean.
You’re Invited to Vogue’s Iconic London Office for 5 Days of Vogue Beauty!
Vogue’s 5 Days of Vogue Beauty returns this fall with a lineup of unmissable panel discussions headed up by the industry’s leading beauty experts. Whether you’re a makeup aficionado who’s clued-up on the latest TikTok trends, a future beauty-brand founder, or simply want to meet and mingle with British Vogue’s beauty editors: Join us every evening from Sunday 30 October to Thursday 3 November at London’s iconic Vogue House!
Your Exclusive November Issue Tour with Vogue.com's Chioma Nnadi
Each month, our Vogue Club members get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine. For the November issue we caught up with Vogue.com’s Chioma Nnadi, who traveled to Accra, Ghana to interview (and roller skate with)––our cover star Michaela Coel.
Vogue Club's Forces of Fashion Social
Vogue Club invites you to a celebratory post-Forces of Fashion soirée and members social. After a day of incredible programming, join us in real life to meet your fellow Vogue Club Members, mingle with your favorite editors, and toast your next career move. We can’t wait to see you!
Billie Eilish Recycled Her Wardrobe For the Environmental Media Association Awards
Last night’s Environmental Media Association Awards (EMAs) in Los Angeles, celebrated those who have made an impact in combatting climate change and taken positive steps towards sustaining our planet. One such honoree was Billie Eilish and her mother, Maggie Baird: During the singer’s Happier Than Ever tour, they launched “Overheated,” a climate-focused conference that featured keynote speakers, documentary screenings, and even clothing swaps. The pair were honored for this initiative, and Eilish’s look for the red carpet event kept in line with the night’s themes of sustainability.
Kate Middleton Swaps Heirloom Diamonds for an Everywoman Jewelry Trend
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, may have access to the royal vault, but she's got a pretty impressive jewelry collection of her own, too. Evidence: the chunky 14-karat gold-plated chain by Laura Lombardi she wore on a visit to BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on 10 October, which elevated her simple cream top, cream blazer and black trousers. The Princess appeared on the Newsbeat program alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, where they heard from guests on World Mental Health Day.
