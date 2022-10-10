Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Cronos Group Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) slid by a staggering 17.72% in 7 days from $3.33 to $2.74 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Lumen Technologies Stock Over 33% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell by a staggering 33.8% in 30 days from $10.03 to $6.64 at 14:17 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.18% to $13,583.11, after five successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Carnival Plc Stock 10.05% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival Plc (CUK) rising 10.05% to $6.46 on Wednesday while NYSE slid 0.45% to $13,546.80. Carnival Plc’s last close was $5.87, 75.55% below its 52-week high of $24.01. About Carnival Plc. Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel...
via.news
SNDL Inc. Stock Falls By 24% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped by a staggering 24.64% in 7 days from $2.76 to $2.08 at 15:42 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
via.news
Futu Holdings And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Futu Holdings (FUTU), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
ProLogis And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – LTC Properties (LTC), CMS Energy (CMS), ProLogis (PLD) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
BeiGene Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with BeiGene jumping 20.86% to $151.70 on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ slid 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. BeiGene’s...
via.news
Diamondback Energy Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) jumped by a staggering 20.28% in 14 days from $121.11 to $145.67 at 14:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. Diamondback Energy’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
via.news
Quidel Stock 10.51% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Quidel (QDEL) jumping 10.51% to $74.58 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 2.23% to $10,649.15. Quidel’s last close was $67.49, 62.52% under its 52-week high of $180.06. About Quidel. QuidelOrtho Corporation offers a variety of in vitro diagnostics products around the...
via.news
Carnival Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.79% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival rising 9.79% to $7.29 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE fell 0.45% to $13,546.80, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Carnival’s last close...
via.news
Tilray Stock Went Down By Over 20% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell by a staggering 20.05% in 7 days from $3.81 to $3.05 at 15:58 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. Tilray’s...
via.news
DouYu Stock Bullish By 10% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose by a staggering 10.86% to $1.02 at 14:56 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.14% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) jumping 13.14% to $6.41 on Wednesday while NASDAQ dropped 0.09% to $10,417.10. Pacific Biosciences of California’s last close was $5.67, 81.77% below its 52-week high of $31.10. About Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of...
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Fall In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped by a staggering 15.48% in 7 days from $36.37 to $30.74 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
FibroGen Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped 9.05% to $15.42 at 16:14 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Is 16% Down In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) dropped by a staggering 16.7% in 7 days from $396.06 to $329.92 at 14:52 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical, Highway Holdings Limited, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP), Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) 45.66 -0.28% 15.07% 2022-10-06...
via.news
Ambev Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 4.64% down. Ambev’s last close was $2.80, 15.66% below its 52-week high of $3.32. The last session, NYSE finished with Ambev (ABEV) dropping 3.11% to $2.80. NYSE fell 0.62% to $13,608.09,...
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, NeuroMetrix Is Down By 7%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and NeuroMetrix‘s pre-market value is already 7.37% down. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $2.17, 77.97% under its 52-week high of $9.85. The last session, NASDAQ ended with NeuroMetrix (NURO) rising 0.93% to $2.17. NASDAQ fell 0.09% to $10,417.10,...
via.news
Mexico Fund, NorthWestern Corporation, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Mexico Fund (MXF), NorthWestern Corporation (NWE), Flowers Foods (FLO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Mexico Fund (MXF) 13.03 -0.69% 5.53% 2022-10-01 07:10:07. 2 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 49.28 -2.01% 5.11% 2022-10-01 13:42:06. 3...
Comments / 0