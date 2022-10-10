ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

LOOK: Best photos from Texas' dominant win over Oklahoma

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Red River Rivalry is typically a close game regardless of rankings.

That wasn’t the case this year, as Texas dominated Oklahoma 49-0 to bring the golden hat back to Austin. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was the star of the show, throwing for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders had impressive performances of their own. Robinson accounted for 130 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, while Sanders hauled in five receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

It appears Sarkisian has this program trending in the right direction and are more than deserving of celebrating this historic win. Here’s a look at some of the best moments captured during the Texas-Oklahoma game on Saturday.

