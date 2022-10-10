ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumen Technologies Stock Over 33% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell by a staggering 33.8% in 30 days from $10.03 to $6.64 at 14:17 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.18% to $13,583.11, after five successive sessions in a row of losses.
Cronos Group Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) slid by a staggering 17.72% in 7 days from $3.33 to $2.74 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
SNDL Inc. Stock Falls By 24% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped by a staggering 24.64% in 7 days from $2.76 to $2.08 at 15:42 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
NYSE FANG Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 13 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,334.42, 2.77% down since the last session’s close. Why is NYSE FANG Index Going Down?. If you’ve been paying attention to the market lately, you may...
Linus Stocks Stock Linus Investment Linus Business Business Personal Finance Doyu
FibroGen Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.05% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen rising 9.05% to $15.42 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.23% to $10,649.15, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. FibroGen’s last close...
DouYu Stock Bullish By 10% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose by a staggering 10.86% to $1.02 at 14:56 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, NeuroMetrix Is Down By 7%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and NeuroMetrix‘s pre-market value is already 7.37% down. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $2.17, 77.97% under its 52-week high of $9.85. The last session, NASDAQ ended with NeuroMetrix (NURO) rising 0.93% to $2.17. NASDAQ fell 0.09% to $10,417.10,...
Quidel Stock 10.51% Up On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Quidel (QDEL) jumping 10.51% to $74.58 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 2.23% to $10,649.15. Quidel’s last close was $67.49, 62.52% under its 52-week high of $180.06. About Quidel. QuidelOrtho Corporation offers a variety of in vitro diagnostics products around the...
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Is 16% Down In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) dropped by a staggering 16.7% in 7 days from $396.06 to $329.92 at 14:52 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.14% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) jumping 13.14% to $6.41 on Wednesday while NASDAQ dropped 0.09% to $10,417.10. Pacific Biosciences of California’s last close was $5.67, 81.77% below its 52-week high of $31.10. About Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of...
Aspen Group Stock Was 32.04% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group jumping 32.04% to $0.43 on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ fell 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
Yamana Gold Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Yamana Gold‘s pre-market value is already 4.47% down. Yamana Gold’s last close was $4.70, 26.56% below its 52-week high of $6.40. The last session, NYSE ended with Yamana Gold (AUY) falling 0.63% to $4.70. NYSE slid...
Diamondback Energy Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) jumped by a staggering 20.28% in 14 days from $121.11 to $145.67 at 14:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. Diamondback Energy’s...
Carnival Plc Stock 10.05% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival Plc (CUK) rising 10.05% to $6.46 on Wednesday while NYSE slid 0.45% to $13,546.80. Carnival Plc’s last close was $5.87, 75.55% below its 52-week high of $24.01. About Carnival Plc. Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel...
AAON And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – AAON (AAON), CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT), Zoetis (ZTS) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
BeiGene Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with BeiGene jumping 20.86% to $151.70 on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ slid 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. BeiGene’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Thursday, 13 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 16,892.66, 3.07% up since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.76% up from...
Less Than Three Hours Before The NYSE Open, SK Telecom Is Up By 6%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and SK Telecom‘s pre-market value is already 6.17% up. SK Telecom’s last close was $18.81, 63.64% below its 52-week high of $51.73. The last session, NYSE finished with SK Telecom (SKM) rising 0.21% to $18.81. NYSE jumped...
