Gap Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 20.24% in 14 days from $8.2 to $9.86 at 16:21 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 2.75% to $13,918.96, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Gap’s last close...
Lumen Technologies Stock Over 33% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell by a staggering 33.8% in 30 days from $10.03 to $6.64 at 14:17 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.18% to $13,583.11, after five successive sessions in a row of losses.
SNDL Inc. Stock Falls By 24% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped by a staggering 24.64% in 7 days from $2.76 to $2.08 at 15:42 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Aspen Group Stock Was 32.04% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group jumping 32.04% to $0.43 on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ fell 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
Carnival Plc Stock 10.05% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival Plc (CUK) rising 10.05% to $6.46 on Wednesday while NYSE slid 0.45% to $13,546.80. Carnival Plc’s last close was $5.87, 75.55% below its 52-week high of $24.01. About Carnival Plc. Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel...
Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – John Hancock Tax (HTY), Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY), 3M Company (MMM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Carnival Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.79% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival rising 9.79% to $7.29 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE fell 0.45% to $13,546.80, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Carnival’s last close...
Exact Sciences Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Fall In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped by a staggering 15.48% in 7 days from $36.37 to $30.74 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Waste Connections And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Hurco Companies (HURC), First Community Bankshares (FCBC), Waste Connections (WCN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Futu Holdings And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Futu Holdings (FUTU), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Quidel Stock 10.51% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Quidel (QDEL) jumping 10.51% to $74.58 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 2.23% to $10,649.15. Quidel’s last close was $67.49, 62.52% under its 52-week high of $180.06. About Quidel. QuidelOrtho Corporation offers a variety of in vitro diagnostics products around the...
Diamondback Energy Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) jumped by a staggering 20.28% in 14 days from $121.11 to $145.67 at 14:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. Diamondback Energy’s...
BeiGene Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with BeiGene jumping 20.86% to $151.70 on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ slid 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. BeiGene’s...
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.14% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) jumping 13.14% to $6.41 on Wednesday while NASDAQ dropped 0.09% to $10,417.10. Pacific Biosciences of California’s last close was $5.67, 81.77% below its 52-week high of $31.10. About Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of...
China Petroleum & Chemical, Highway Holdings Limited, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP), Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) 45.66 -0.28% 15.07% 2022-10-06...
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Is 16% Down In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) dropped by a staggering 16.7% in 7 days from $396.06 to $329.92 at 14:52 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Gevo Already 5% Down, Almost Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than hour and Gevo‘s pre-market value is already 5.39% down. Gevo’s last close was $2.04, 74.27% below its 52-week high of $7.93. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Gevo (GEVO) dropping 5.12% to $2.04. NASDAQ fell 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session.
FAT Brands, Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – FAT Brands (FATBP), Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 FAT Brands (FATBP) 17.83 -0.94% 11.75% 2022-10-11 07:14:05. 2 Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) 15.95...
DouYu And Koninklijke Philips On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are DouYu, Groupon, and Manulife Financial. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
Less Than One Hour Before The NYSE Open, Brandywine Realty Trust Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Brandywine Realty Trust‘s pre-market value is already 4.83% up. Brandywine Realty Trust’s last close was $6.21, 58.27% below its 52-week high of $14.88. The last session, NYSE ended with Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) rising 0.81% to...
