ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Gap Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 20.24% in 14 days from $8.2 to $9.86 at 16:21 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 2.75% to $13,918.96, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Gap’s last close...
STOCKS
via.news

Lumen Technologies Stock Over 33% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell by a staggering 33.8% in 30 days from $10.03 to $6.64 at 14:17 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.18% to $13,583.11, after five successive sessions in a row of losses.
STOCKS
via.news

SNDL Inc. Stock Falls By 24% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped by a staggering 24.64% in 7 days from $2.76 to $2.08 at 15:42 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
STOCKS
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Was 32.04% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group jumping 32.04% to $0.43 on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ fell 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Company#Stock#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Devon Energy Stock Is#Devon Energy Corporation
via.news

Carnival Plc Stock 10.05% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival Plc (CUK) rising 10.05% to $6.46 on Wednesday while NYSE slid 0.45% to $13,546.80. Carnival Plc’s last close was $5.87, 75.55% below its 52-week high of $24.01. About Carnival Plc. Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel...
STOCKS
via.news

Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – John Hancock Tax (HTY), Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY), 3M Company (MMM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
via.news

Carnival Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.79% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival rising 9.79% to $7.29 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE fell 0.45% to $13,546.80, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Carnival’s last close...
STOCKS
via.news

Exact Sciences Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Fall In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped by a staggering 15.48% in 7 days from $36.37 to $30.74 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
via.news

Waste Connections And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Hurco Companies (HURC), First Community Bankshares (FCBC), Waste Connections (WCN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
MARKETS
via.news

Futu Holdings And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – Futu Holdings (FUTU), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
STOCKS
via.news

Quidel Stock 10.51% Up On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Quidel (QDEL) jumping 10.51% to $74.58 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 2.23% to $10,649.15. Quidel’s last close was $67.49, 62.52% under its 52-week high of $180.06. About Quidel. QuidelOrtho Corporation offers a variety of in vitro diagnostics products around the...
STOCKS
via.news

Diamondback Energy Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) jumped by a staggering 20.28% in 14 days from $121.11 to $145.67 at 14:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. Diamondback Energy’s...
STOCKS
via.news

BeiGene Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with BeiGene jumping 20.86% to $151.70 on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ slid 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. BeiGene’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.14% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) jumping 13.14% to $6.41 on Wednesday while NASDAQ dropped 0.09% to $10,417.10. Pacific Biosciences of California’s last close was $5.67, 81.77% below its 52-week high of $31.10. About Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of...
STOCKS
via.news

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Is 16% Down In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) dropped by a staggering 16.7% in 7 days from $396.06 to $329.92 at 14:52 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
STOCKS
via.news

Gevo Already 5% Down, Almost Hour Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than hour and Gevo‘s pre-market value is already 5.39% down. Gevo’s last close was $2.04, 74.27% below its 52-week high of $7.93. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Gevo (GEVO) dropping 5.12% to $2.04. NASDAQ fell 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session.
STOCKS
via.news

Less Than One Hour Before The NYSE Open, Brandywine Realty Trust Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Brandywine Realty Trust‘s pre-market value is already 4.83% up. Brandywine Realty Trust’s last close was $6.21, 58.27% below its 52-week high of $14.88. The last session, NYSE ended with Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) rising 0.81% to...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy