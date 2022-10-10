Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Shawn Michaels Maintains NXT Will Remain Focused On Developing Talent
Shawn Michaels says NXT will remain focused on developing talent for the future. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Shawn Michaels was asked for his goal when it came to NXT and if he wanted to get back to running bigger venues. “Right now, it certainly is about...
bodyslam.net
Matt Cardona Seemingly Hypes IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard to Kill Event with New Merchandise
Matt Cardona, one of the hottest free agent talent on the market, has been working with IMPACT on per-date appearance fees. Matt quote-tweeted IMPACT’s message about tickets for their Hard to Kill Premium Live Event going on sale tomorrow morning, with a brand new t-shirt of his own. Matt...
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley And Claudio Castagnoli vs Butcher And The Blade Set, More For AEW Rampage
Rampage is set to be a stacked affair this Friday. Three matches have been confirmed for this week’s Rampage as we will see multiple important matches. First, we will have Isiah Kennedy going one on one with Ethan Page and if Isiah wins, Private Party’s contracts will be free. If Page wins however, Matt Hardy will join The Firm. Also booked for the show, Butcher and The Blade will take on Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/14): NJPW World TV Title Tournament Begins
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night one of its Battle Autumn tour on October 14 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results below. – Ren Narita & Ryohei Oiwa def. Tomohiro Ishii & Yuto Nakashima. – Rocky Romero, Master Wato,...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Matches for 10/20 IMPACTonAXSTV Episode
IMPACT Wrestling took to Twitter after this weeks episode was over and announced that they have 3. matches ready to go for next week. 2 Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champions, Eric Young and Rich Swann, both competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory last weekend. Both men got tangled with up each other during the match. Swann and Young went at it for a few minutes before both turning their attention to others.
bodyslam.net
Despite Other Offers, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Chose to Stay at IMPACT Wrestling
In a recent interview with Brian Hebner’s Refin It Up podcast, Josh Alexander stated that while he had opportunities to go elsewhere, he didn’t because he had unfinished business in Impact Wrestling. “I had opportunities to go elsewhere 100%. If I would have not agreed to a new...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Contract News
Fightful Select has a few IMPACT Wrestling contract updates. No, not departures. There’s been enough of those lately. FightfulSelect.com is reporting that Eric Young has been with IMPACT Wrestling for the last two years, and will be for a little bit longer at least. Young returned to IMPACT in...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Hard to Kill Premium Live EventTickets Available NOW
IMPACT Wrestling announced yesterday that the tickets for Hard to Kill at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, would be going on sale this morning. It has now been confirmed that they’re officially on sale as of about 20 minutes ago. Get your HARD TO KILL tickets HERE. Get your...
bodyslam.net
AEW Star Makes Their Return To Company During Toronto Rampage Tapings
SPOILER ALERT. Do NOT read any further if you want to avoid spoilers for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage from Toronto. *********************************************************************. The Dark Order has a piece of their puzzle back in place. During tonight’s AEW Rampage being taped in Toronto, Canada, The Dark Order had a...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Demo Rating Drop This Week For Canadian Debut
The ratings are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 983,000 viewers. This number is down 5% from last week’s episode which drew 1,038,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 (417,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.33 rating that the show posted last Wednesday.
bodyslam.net
Tea & Tights – Brit Wres Round Up: We’re Back Time To Catch Up
The gang from across the pond are back! That’s right, the guys at Bodyslam.net’s Tea & Tights Podcast are back for an all new episode. Andy and Dan return after a two week break to bring you all the latest news from the UK’s biggest Wrestling Promotions and more. Plus Andy speaks with the Daily Star’s Adam Cailler to get his review of PROGRESS’ Deadly Viper Tour Codename: Sidewinder.
bodyslam.net
NXT Star Has No Plans To Return On Upcoming RAWs
It doesn’t look like Veer will not be coming back. Veer came to Monday Night RAW and was looking set to be the next top monster heel on Monday Night RAW. However, when Triple H took over WWE creative from Vince McMahon, Veer has had his screen time cut down substantially and now is working NXT tapings.
bodyslam.net
Ozark Mountain Wrestling THUNDER In The OZARKS Results (10/8)
Ozark Mountain Wrestling held its THUNDER in the OZARKS event on October 8 from J Stret Gym Arena in Bentonville, Arkansas. You can read the full results for the show below. – The Rowdy Ruff Boys (Sodapop Hendrix & Edgar Garza) def. Greysin Family (Nathaniel Greysin & Kirk Castle) w/ Xander Greysin.
bodyslam.net
B!P/Limitless Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 Results (10/8): Elimination Bout Headlines
Blitzkrieg! Pro and Limitless Wrestling held night two of its Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 event on October 7 from Old Country Banquet Hall in Enfield, CT. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Channing Thomas def. Diego El Trabajador. – Brett...
bodyslam.net
WWE Have No Immediate Plans For Former SmackDown Star
It doesn’t look like we will be seeing the return of the former SmackDown star anytime soon. When Apollo Crews turned heel during the Thunderdome era, he would also bring in some muscle in the form of Commander Azeez. However, once Crews returned to NXT he turned babyface and Azeez was left in limbo.
bodyslam.net
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich set for UFC Orlando co-main event
A heavyweight clash is set for the co-main event for the UFC’s return to Orlando. Tai Tuivasa (15-4) and Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) are set to fight in the co-main event of UFC Orlando, which takes place Dec. 3 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The bout was first reported...
bodyslam.net
Update On AEW All Out Brawl, Witnesses Still To Be Interviewed
There is still no inkling to when the suspended talent from the All Out Brawl will be brought back to AEW programming. Dave Meltzer has provided an update on the situation in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, revealing that the investigation remains ongoing. He would also note that witnesses are still to be interviewed regarding the incident.
bodyslam.net
UFC 284 currently being targeted for Perth, Australia in February
The UFC is close to securing a deal for a return to Australia next February. The official announcement of the event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the RAC Arena by Tourism Minister Roger Cook, who will be joined by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. It will be the...
UFC・
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Toronto Live Spoilers – 10/14/22
AEW Rampage is being taped in Toronto, Canada. If you do not wish to see spoilers, do not read any further. Spoilers are below. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeat Butcher and Blade (w/Bunny) – Adam Page watching from a monitor in the back. Great brawling back and forth with some awesome double team moves from each side. Butcher looked incredible and it may have been his best performance yet. In the end, Claudio pins Butcher with the Ricola Bomb while Moxley hits the death rider on Blade.
bodyslam.net
Bobby Fish Talks Crowd Reaction During His IMPACT Wrestling Debut, Dealing with “CM Punk” Chants
Bobby Fish first showed up in IMPACT Wrestling at the Victory Road Live Event on Friday, September 23rd, and put the whole roster on notice. The next week, he “Called his Shot”, that is, announced his participation, in the Bound for Glory “Call Your Shot” Gauntlet Match. When Fish came out for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, he was barraged with boos and fans chanting “CM Punk.”
