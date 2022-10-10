ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

fox2detroit.com

Haunted house to serve up scares for the whole family this weekend in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe haunted house will provide scares for the whole family this weekend only. The witches and clown-themed Spooky Night haunt at the FOP Hall on Friday and Saturday nights will include about a 15-minute walk-through that gets progressively scarier as you go. Cider and donuts from Sugarr Donuts will be provided at the end.
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Alleged Kohl’s shoplifters identified

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified two suspects in a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s in Springfield Township. According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the department store around 6:40 p.m., Thursday. Police say...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo hosts Housing Assistance workshops for residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development is hosting Housing Assistance workshops for residents. The workshops will address rooftop repairs as well as rental and mortgage assistance programs. The workshops will run throughout the entire month of October. City staff will be present to answer...
TOLEDO, OH
nationalblackguide.com

Meet the 11-Year-Old Boy From Ohio Running His Own Lawn Care Business

Tre'shawn Pittard, an 11-year-old boy from Toledo, Ohio, is successfully running his own lawn and gardening services business. He is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary in North Toledo but makes time to manage and operate the business after school. It all started from Tre'shawn's curiosity when he was younger....
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies from Bluffton baker recalled

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Baking Co. recalled its Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies on Wednesday after a possible link to Salmonella illnesses. The recall affects cookies from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Hancock or Putnam County markets. According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture,...
BLUFFTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo

WLS dedicated a portion of Alexis Road to honor Officer Brandon Stalker, a Whitmer High School graduate who was killed in the line of duty last year. Cooler and breezy to close out the week, with frost, freeze and a few flurries possible early next week. Dan Smith explains. Legislation...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Magnificent mural on the Maumee River will be finished this week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City River Wall is in the home stretch. The statement piece is painted on dozens of ADM grain silos along the Maumee River near the DiSalle Bridge. After more than a year of painting, it will be finished this week. The mural has truly...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Where to find help when inflation busts your budget

TOLEDO, Ohio — With inflation on the rise attorneys who help consumers say they are getting more clients concerned with debt. Wages just aren't keeping up with bills for many people, they said. "We see clients who struggle clients who are struggling with all different issues surrounding consuming and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Tricks, Treats, & Dunks Set for Wednesday, Oct. 26

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo will host its annual men's and women's basketball preview event "Tricks, Treats and Dunks," presented by UTMC, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Savage Arena at 6:00 p.m. Admission is FREE. The evening will begin with trick-or-treating for kids from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at...
TOLEDO, OH

