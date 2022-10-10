Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: People on Erie Street uncomfortable living near “scary” overgrown house
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors living on Erie Street in Toledo say they are uncomfortable living near an extremely overgrown house. The overgrowth is so bad they can’t even see the roof, let alone walk in the front yard. Jenifer Booth has lived across the street for four years, she said she doesn’t know what else to do.
13abc.com
TPS discusses safety after two Sherman Elementary students were approached by a stranger
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is actively investigating an incident where two Sherman elementary students were allegedly approached by a stranger while walking home. “Two female students came back to the building after they had been dismissed and reported to the principal that an unknown man had...
fox2detroit.com
Haunted house to serve up scares for the whole family this weekend in Monroe
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe haunted house will provide scares for the whole family this weekend only. The witches and clown-themed Spooky Night haunt at the FOP Hall on Friday and Saturday nights will include about a 15-minute walk-through that gets progressively scarier as you go. Cider and donuts from Sugarr Donuts will be provided at the end.
13abc.com
Alleged Kohl’s shoplifters identified
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified two suspects in a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s in Springfield Township. According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the department store around 6:40 p.m., Thursday. Police say...
13abc.com
City of Toledo hosts Housing Assistance workshops for residents
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development is hosting Housing Assistance workshops for residents. The workshops will address rooftop repairs as well as rental and mortgage assistance programs. The workshops will run throughout the entire month of October. City staff will be present to answer...
nationalblackguide.com
Meet the 11-Year-Old Boy From Ohio Running His Own Lawn Care Business
Tre'shawn Pittard, an 11-year-old boy from Toledo, Ohio, is successfully running his own lawn and gardening services business. He is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary in North Toledo but makes time to manage and operate the business after school. It all started from Tre'shawn's curiosity when he was younger....
Lima News
Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies from Bluffton baker recalled
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Baking Co. recalled its Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies on Wednesday after a possible link to Salmonella illnesses. The recall affects cookies from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Hancock or Putnam County markets. According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture,...
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County considered for home repair pilot program that could help seniors stay at home
Sometimes all it takes for seniors to remain living independently in their homes are some strategically placed grab bars, ramps and sturdy railings. The Wood County Committee on Aging has been asked to be part of a pilot program that could provide some of those home repairs for local seniors.
13abc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
WLS dedicated a portion of Alexis Road to honor Officer Brandon Stalker, a Whitmer High School graduate who was killed in the line of duty last year. Cooler and breezy to close out the week, with frost, freeze and a few flurries possible early next week. Dan Smith explains. Legislation...
13abc.com
Magnificent mural on the Maumee River will be finished this week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City River Wall is in the home stretch. The statement piece is painted on dozens of ADM grain silos along the Maumee River near the DiSalle Bridge. After more than a year of painting, it will be finished this week. The mural has truly...
'It kind of makes you not want to live here anymore': West Toledoans react to rise in violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — In 2022, west Toledo has seen a jump in violent crime and homicides with 13 of the city's 46 homicides. WTOL 11 spoke with residents watching a town change before their eyes. Most agree the rise in violence is sad and frustrating but expressed a variety of ideas to help fix it.
Lucas County Sheriff's Office separates fact from fiction on 'rainbow fentanyl'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Red, orange, green and blue are the colors of some of the chalky fentanyl bricks that were brought to the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory in Cincinnati last month, the first sign of "rainbow fentanyl" in Ohio. The exact purpose of the coloration is unclear. According to...
Where to find help when inflation busts your budget
TOLEDO, Ohio — With inflation on the rise attorneys who help consumers say they are getting more clients concerned with debt. Wages just aren't keeping up with bills for many people, they said. "We see clients who struggle clients who are struggling with all different issues surrounding consuming and...
13abc.com
TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
utrockets.com
Tricks, Treats, & Dunks Set for Wednesday, Oct. 26
TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo will host its annual men's and women's basketball preview event "Tricks, Treats and Dunks," presented by UTMC, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Savage Arena at 6:00 p.m. Admission is FREE. The evening will begin with trick-or-treating for kids from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at...
UPDATE: 'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 juveniles, 1 adult at Rogers High School
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo police have arrested four juveniles and one adult after a "large fight" Thursday afternoon at Rogers High School. Authorities also have issued warrants for three more juveniles allegedly involved in the incident. The fight erupted around 3 p.m., a Toledo Public Schools spokesperson confirmed...
13abc.com
‘We won’t Black down’ bus is slated to stop in Toledo during National Bus Tour
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Black Voters Matters National Bus is making a stop in the Glass City on Wednesday. The Get Out The Vote Rally is part of Ohio Unity’s Black Voter Empowerment Campaign and Black Voters Matter. The rally will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30...
