Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Alcove Farms is Hosting a Fall Family Movie Night in Lubbock

If you're looking for a fun evening out with the whole family, Alcove Farms' Fall Family Movie Night might be the perfect option for you. On October 21st, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m., the Lubbock chicken farm will be doing an outdoor showing of the movie The Fox and the Hound for anyone with a free ticket. Alongside the movie, they'll have food trucks and other fun activities.
Lubbock to Test Outdoor Tornado Sirens on Friday, October 14th

This is a test, this is only a test. Don't freak out on Friday, October 14th at about 9 a.m. if you hear warning sirens going off around the city of Lubbock. It was announced today (October 13th) that the City of Lubbock will be testing the Outdoor Warning System Sirens just to make sure everything works as it should.
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock man was Arrested for Recording a boy in a Gym Bathroom

A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th of this year a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The juvenile boy stated that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and was pointed in his direction. KAMC news reported that juvenile boy took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
Lonestar 99.5

Auction for Lubbock’s Joyland Is Canceled: What Does It Mean?

After the big announcement in September that Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock would go up for sale and not reopen, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 50 years they would not be reopening the park in 2023. Everyone in Lubbock was shocked. Now, the auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been canceled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.
Lonestar 99.5

Local Lubbock Challenge: Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse

I've committed myself to a challenge, and I hope you will, too. I have challenged myself to utilize local businesses whenever possible for the things I want and need. Yesterday, I needed a latte, bad. Yesterday was overcast, and then rainy, cool and totally autumnal. I need something warm and lovely to wake up.
Lonestar 99.5

10 Amazon Products to Keep Lubbock Pets Cozy this Fall

As the leave change and the pumpkins are carved, the weather cools down to finally feel like fall. While you bundle up in cozy sweaters, enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, and turn on the heater, don't forget about your furry friend that also deserves a great fall experience. Keep scrolling for 10 products you can find on Amazon to give your pet the ultimate cozy fall.
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

