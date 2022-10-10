Read full article on original website
If you're looking for a fun evening out with the whole family, Alcove Farms' Fall Family Movie Night might be the perfect option for you. On October 21st, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m., the Lubbock chicken farm will be doing an outdoor showing of the movie The Fox and the Hound for anyone with a free ticket. Alongside the movie, they'll have food trucks and other fun activities.
This is a test, this is only a test. Don't freak out on Friday, October 14th at about 9 a.m. if you hear warning sirens going off around the city of Lubbock. It was announced today (October 13th) that the City of Lubbock will be testing the Outdoor Warning System Sirens just to make sure everything works as it should.
This place's name really is perfect because it does make you happy. If you love going there, this news will make you even happier. Lubbock know and loves Happy's Shaved Ice, Bubble Blends & Lemonades. No matter the time of the year, they're always busy. If you live in Wolfforth,...
Halloween is coming up despite Christmas displays already being up in some stores. That means kids across Lubbock will be out in force trick-or-treating on Monday, October 31st. But trick-or-treating is a lot different in 2022 compared to when I was a kid. When I was a kid, we didn't...
Feel like skipping town for some fall fun? There are some upcoming events that you can enjoy with your family that are only a short drive from Lubbock. If you love a good pumpkin patch, hot apple cider, and some Halloween fun, you might like to take a short drive to one of these events.
There is usually a trend with celebrities telling the general public what their favorite food items are and fans going nuts to try it. Recently the hit HBO Max show House of the Dragons has become popular with one recent interview from the actors leaving many fans hot, bothered, and genuinely thirsty.
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th of this year a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The juvenile boy stated that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and was pointed in his direction. KAMC news reported that juvenile boy took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
October is National Pit Bull Awareness Month, a time where dog lovers around the country aim to decrease stigma, educate, and stop all of the misinformation surrounding this breed. As a pittie owner myself and someone who grew up with the breed, they truly are some of the best dogs...
It's that time of the year again. If you love scary movies, you thrive during this time of the year. No matter if they're new or old, tons of scary movies are showing. Some are for one-night only, some longer, and some events are free. Check them all out below.
I'm pretty sure I've cried and whined about Waffle House not having a Lubbock location for as long as I can remember, but I'm not stopping until someone gives me an absolute 'no' or a good reason why we don't have that greasy deliciousness right here in the Hub City.
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
Why did Lubbock police tape a sip of milk to a door? No, seriously, I'm asking you. I came across this incredibly strange and hilarious story while enjoying my morning coffee, which, to be honest, could have used just a sip of milk. I am SO confused. This morning I...
Have you been craving some authentic Italian food? Now you can get it right here in the Hub City. Mr. Italy himself is back in Lubbock. We all know Jerry, and he's ready to serve the community again. Jerry named the restaurant Papa V's Pizza after his dad; the V is for Vincenzo.
After the big announcement in September that Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock would go up for sale and not reopen, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 50 years they would not be reopening the park in 2023. Everyone in Lubbock was shocked. Now, the auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been canceled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.
In Lubbock, one thing we all know and hate is flooding. It happens everywhere. Well, if you have been wanting to chance to fix it or speak your mind, here's your chance. The City of Lubbock wants your opinion on the flooding in Lubbock. The city is opening a survey...
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
I've committed myself to a challenge, and I hope you will, too. I have challenged myself to utilize local businesses whenever possible for the things I want and need. Yesterday, I needed a latte, bad. Yesterday was overcast, and then rainy, cool and totally autumnal. I need something warm and lovely to wake up.
As the leave change and the pumpkins are carved, the weather cools down to finally feel like fall. While you bundle up in cozy sweaters, enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, and turn on the heater, don't forget about your furry friend that also deserves a great fall experience. Keep scrolling for 10 products you can find on Amazon to give your pet the ultimate cozy fall.
