Summerville, SC

counton2.com

BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight

BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
WALTERBORO, SC
WRDW-TV

Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter. According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor, is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County

A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Authorities investigate after school shooting 'hoaxes,' gun incidents

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported in a press conference on Friday, Oct. 7 that an active-shooter incident involving Beaufort High School two days earlier was a "hoax." Also, authorities reported that two teenagers were detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice after they were allegedly in possession of firearms on school property, in two separate incidents.
BEAUFORT, SC
counton2.com

Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road. Daniel Paul Hanf, from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The South Carolina Highway...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
WTGS

Savannah defendants indicted for illegal firearms possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five defendants are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms, including two from Savannah, in the Southern District of Georgia. According to officials, the indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Defendants named in federal indictments from the October 2022 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include the following:
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Teenager dies in Garden City shooting, GBI investigating

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Savannah teenager was shot on Tuesday afternoon in Garden City and died from his injuries, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Garden City Police responded to a 9-1-1 report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Third Street in Garden City Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Erick Lakeem Davis, of Savannah, with gunshot wounds.
GARDEN CITY, GA

