Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July. Documents from state law enforcement officials […]
WTGS
Suspect arrested in Grays Hill shooting, charged with attempted murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for the shooting in Grays Hill, South Carolina, Wednesday night and charged him with attempted murder. Deputies were called to the area of Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway for a "shots fired" call at around...
counton2.com
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter. According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor, is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting...
counton2.com
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
WTGS
Missing elderly man from Beaufort County found dead after nearly week-long search
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that the search for Joe Nathan Glover has concluded after they found a dead body in Dale Wednesday night. According to officials, BCSO's Aviation Support Unit discovered a dead person in the marsh off of Lightsey Road in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
live5news.com
Colleton Co. sheriff, deputy face lawsuit after fatal officer-involved shooting
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County sheriff and one of his deputies are facing a lawsuit after the deputy fatally shot a man during a welfare check in May. Sheriff Guerry “Buddy” Hill, Deputy Jacob Scott and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are listed in the lawsuit filed Sept. 27 by the family of 55-year-old William Jerry Crosby.
blufftontoday.com
Authorities investigate after school shooting 'hoaxes,' gun incidents
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported in a press conference on Friday, Oct. 7 that an active-shooter incident involving Beaufort High School two days earlier was a "hoax." Also, authorities reported that two teenagers were detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice after they were allegedly in possession of firearms on school property, in two separate incidents.
counton2.com
Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTGS
Missing toddler, Quinton Simon, believed to be dead, mother prime suspect: Police
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department has announced they believe missing 20-month-old, Quinton Simon, is dead. UPDATE: Chatham Co. Police hosting press conference on 20-month-old toddler presumed dead. According to CCPD, the department and the FBI have notified Simon's family that they believe he is...
The Post and Courier
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
Man facing 40 years in deadly 2019 shooting of woman outside Citadel Mall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of killing a woman during a domestic-related incident outside Citadel Mall in February 2019 pleaded guilty during a hearing Tuesday. Cary Stephens is accused of shooting 23-year-old Deja Dantley in the parking lot of Citadel Mall. Dantley attempted to drive away but crashed her car in the process. […]
live5news.com
1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road. Daniel Paul Hanf, from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The South Carolina Highway...
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
WTGS
Savannah defendants indicted for illegal firearms possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five defendants are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms, including two from Savannah, in the Southern District of Georgia. According to officials, the indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Defendants named in federal indictments from the October 2022 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include the following:
WTGS
Teenager dies in Garden City shooting, GBI investigating
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Savannah teenager was shot on Tuesday afternoon in Garden City and died from his injuries, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Garden City Police responded to a 9-1-1 report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Third Street in Garden City Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Erick Lakeem Davis, of Savannah, with gunshot wounds.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies boy who stopped breathing at unlicensed childcare facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 6-month-old boy who died last month. Micah Boyd died after being transported to Summerville Medical Center from Titi’s House of Care in Ladson, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Comments / 0