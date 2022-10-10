TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday is your chance to get rid of those old electronics. The Tippecanoe County Solid Waste Management District and Tippecanoe Partnership for Water Quality will be hosting the bi-annual E-Waste Day at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds this weekend. It allows people to drop off electronics such as TVs, computers, laptops, vacuum cleaners, printers, and more to be recycled instead of sending them to landfills.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO