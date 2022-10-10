Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLFI.com
The Ellsworth Apartments celebrates its grand opening
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Downtown Lafayette's newest apartment building is officially open. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at The Ellsworth Apartments Thursday morning. The five-story building has 97 apartment homes and 2000 square feet of commercial space. It's located at the southwest corner of 5th and South streets....
readthereporter.com
No more Noblesville Christmas parades
Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
pendletontimespost.com
‘These markers will be there forever’
PENDLETON — Shirley Gerhart of Lafayette has long been interested in family history, specifically her father’s family, which arrived in Virginia in 1743 and was involved in the founding of Nashville, Indiana. But about five years ago, she started looking into her husband’s family. It was his...
WISH-TV
Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses
If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLFI.com
Parking cars for a cause: Salvation Army partners with Community Corrections
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People from Tippecanoe County Community Corrections are volunteering their time to help the Lafayette Salvation Army this weekend. Volunteers from Community Corrections and Phoenix Paramedic Solutions will be directing traffic in the S Lot west of Ross-Ade Stadium during this season's Purdue University home football games. For every hour of volunteer work per person, Purdue Athletics will donate $10 to the Lafayette Salvation Army.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Speedway on South Street has gas for $4.22 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas for...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County Solid Waste to host E-Waste Day on Saturday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday is your chance to get rid of those old electronics. The Tippecanoe County Solid Waste Management District and Tippecanoe Partnership for Water Quality will be hosting the bi-annual E-Waste Day at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds this weekend. It allows people to drop off electronics such as TVs, computers, laptops, vacuum cleaners, printers, and more to be recycled instead of sending them to landfills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV considers closing West Lafayette branch
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is considering closing its West Lafayette branch at 720 Navajo St. Mayor John Dennis says the move doesn't make sense. The BMV added a West Lafayette branch two decades ago in anticipation of the city's growth. But now,...
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
Dottie Couture closes all locations leaving shoppers with unused gift cards
Several shoppers WRTV spoke to say they went to the stores after receiving the closing announcement email, which also included information on a liquidation sale, and the doors were already locked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
Fox 59
Locally-owned women’s fashion shop closure leaves customers concerned
INDIANAPOLIS — Customers are taking to social media with concerns after the news of a locally-owned women’s fashion shop announcement that it is closing its doors after 13 years. On Tuesday, Brook Magdzinski wrote an email to customers announcing that Dottie Couture would close its shop near The...
WTHR
Area hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases
INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
WISH-TV
Where to vote early in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Early voting will begin Wednesday in Hamilton County at two locations in Noblesville. The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square, and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 E. Pleasant St. will be the initial sites for early voting. Later, early voting will be extended to sites in Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
Land dispute in Boone County brings hundreds to a community meeting
Over 300 people attended a community meeting Monday night to learn more about the state’s plans to develop an innovation district in Boone County. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation continues to buy property in the county as part of a $164 million investment approved by the State Budget Committee. The state hopes to attract a variety of advanced manufacturing, life sciences, technology, microelectronics, and semiconductor companies.
WLFI.com
Logansport police: Body found in Wabash river
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFLI) — Logansport police are reporting that a body was found in the Wabash River Thursday evening. According to the Logansport Police Department officers were call to the 500 block of Dizardie Street around 4:50 p.m. Officers found 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Ortega was a Logansport resident. Police...
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that escalates into a gunfight in the middle […]
Comments / 1