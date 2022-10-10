Read full article on original website
Heavy snow for parts of Southcentral; flooding potential for Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter is trying to kick autumn out of Alaska, as the first winter storm with multiple inches of snow has been issued for parts of the state. The winter storm warning encompasses the Copper River Basin northward through parts of the eastern Interior. It’s here where we could see 5 to 12 inches of snow, with lower totals expected for areas north of Chicken.
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
Winter snow and rain for Wednesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large low is pushing north and will bring rain, wind, and snow to Southcentral Alaska, the Interior, and Southeast Alaska Wednesday and Thursday. Southcentral’s Copper River Basin to the Eastern Interior could see snow from as little as 2 to 4 inches, up to 12 inches, especially in higher pass areas. Winds out of the north are likely to blow 20-30 mph.
Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab Season Closed for 2022/23 Season
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced today that the Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab fishery is closed for the 2022/23 season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) have completed an analysis of 2022 NMFS trawl survey results for Bering Sea snow crab. The stock is estimated to be below the ADF&G regulatory threshold for opening a fishery. Therefore, Bering Sea snow crab will remain closed for the 2022/23 season. ADF&G appreciates and carefully considered all input from crab industry stakeholders prior to making this decision. Understanding that crab fishery closures have substantial impacts on harvesters, industry, and communities, ADF&G must balance these impacts with the need for long-term conservation and sustainability of crab stocks. Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock. Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway. With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including the potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance. This will allow ADF&G to work on issues related to state and federal co-management, observer coverage, discard mortality, and fishery viability.
NBCMontana
3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana
This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Community members fundraise for an all-gender restroom at a Palmer high...
Office of the State Veterinarian confirms Avian Influenza in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two domestic poultry flocks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza. One flock was a backyard chicken flock, and the other was a mix of poultry species. There has been a total of four backyard flocks and over 570 wild...
Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two more flocks of domestic birds have been confirmed to have avian influenza by the Office of the State Veterinarian. A press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation said that one flock of barnyard chickens and another mixed poultry flock — both in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough — were confirmed to have the highly contagious bird flu (HPAI). Although the human risk is low, flock owners are encouraged to keep their birds separated from wild birds to reduce the risk of spread.
Travel Alaska unveils new Alaska Native Culture Guide
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Just a few months after a redesigned TravelAlaska.com launched with expanded information on Alaska Native cultures and tourism opportunities, the Alaska Travel Industry Association is releasing a brand new Alaska Native Culture Guide. The guide will be unveiled Tuesday at ATIA’s Annual Convention in Sitka. Available...
New Technique for Heavy Oil Recovery
New research by the Petroleum Development Lab at the UAF Institute for Northern Engineering demonstrates the potential for commercial production of heavy crude at existing North Slope oil fields. Polymer Flood. UAF engineers and Hilcorp Alaska have successfully deployed an enhanced oil recovery method using a process known as polymer...
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
Alaska's state historian talks how to can salmon and more at final weekend of 'Mug Up'
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katie Ringstrum, Mug Up project leader and Alaska's state historian, talked about the Mug Up exhibit at the Alaska state museum Saturday. Bristol Bay Night at the Alaska state museum Saturday was 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with free admission. Mug Up is a term Alaska...
Talk of Alaska: Lessons and Stories from the Pandemic
What has been learned, or not, from the global pandemic that for more than two years drove medical facilities to the breaking point and killed more than a million Americans. The fast spreading disease also shut down huge swaths of our national and state economy in a manner that most of us have never experienced. Even though President Joe Biden said in September that the pandemic is over, nationally more than 300 people are still dying every day from Covid. So how have Alaskans coped with mandates, anxiety, vaccines and illness? We’ll discuss pandemic lessons and stories on this Talk of Alaska.
Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far
Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
