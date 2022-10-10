West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitoes in an Acadiana Parish, How Do You Protect Yourself?

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

If you live in Iberia Parish, you should know that mosquito samples from the parish have shown West Nile in these samples according to a report at KATC .

The information is essential for anyone in Acadiana, as the neuro-invasive form of West Nile virus can be deadly. Five people in our state have died from this form of disease.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports on its website that this season for West Nile will likely be similar to 2017 and 2018.

LDH also reports that the first human case of West Nile in Acadiana was reported in August.

West Nile is not the only disease that mosquitoes can spread. The following is a list of things carried by mosquitoes:

West Nile Virus

Encephalitis

Yellow Fever

Dengue Fever

St. Louis Encephalitis

Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Malaria

Rift Valley Fever

And if you are a pet lover then you know mosquitoes carry heartworms that can kill your pet.

Most of us will never even know if we have received a bite that includes a virus because we have no ill effects; however, those who have comprised immune systems can have a pretty different reaction.

State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter says,

Most cases of West Nile fever go unreported because individuals with mild fevers or flu-like illness is less likely to seek medical care or testing. That said, neuroinvasive disease…..can be a devastating condition for some with the potential for debilitating, life-long ramifications.

What Are the Symptoms of West Nile Fever?

The National Institutes of Health say the following are symptoms of a mild case:

Fever

Body aches

Headache

Tiredness

Skin rash

Swollen lymph nodes

Vomiting

What Are the Symptoms of Neuroinvasive West Nile?

High fever

Severe headache

Neck stiffness

Stupor

Muscle weakness

Disorientation

Coma

Convulsions

Vision Loss

Tremors

Numbness

Paralysis

Again, most people won’t ever notice anything or think it’s a light case of the flu, but for those people with other health issues, it’s extremely important that you avoid mosquitoes.

