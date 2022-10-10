ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitoes in an Acadiana Parish, How Do You Protect Yourself?

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHlk2_0iTaP2oG00
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

If you live in Iberia Parish, you should know that mosquito samples from the parish have shown West Nile in these samples according to a report at KATC .

The information is essential for anyone in Acadiana, as the neuro-invasive form of West Nile virus can be deadly. Five people in our state have died from this form of disease.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports on its website that this season for West Nile will likely be similar to 2017 and 2018.

LDH also reports that the first human case of West Nile in Acadiana was reported in August.

West Nile is not the only disease that mosquitoes can spread. The following is a list of things carried by mosquitoes:

  • West Nile Virus
  • Encephalitis
  • Yellow Fever
  • Dengue Fever
  • St. Louis Encephalitis
  • Eastern Equine Encephalitis
  • Malaria
  • Rift Valley Fever
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcVfi_0iTaP2oG00
Photo courtesy of Alan King-KZv7w34tluA-unsplash

And if you are a pet lover then you know mosquitoes carry heartworms that can kill your pet.

Most of us will never even know if we have received a bite that includes a virus because we have no ill effects; however, those who have comprised immune systems can have a pretty different reaction.

State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter says,

Most cases of West Nile fever go unreported because individuals with mild fevers or flu-like illness is less likely to seek medical care or testing. That said, neuroinvasive disease…..can be a devastating condition for some with the potential for debilitating, life-long ramifications.

What Are the Symptoms of West Nile Fever?

The National Institutes of Health say the following are symptoms of a mild case:

  • Fever
  • Body aches
  • Headache
  • Tiredness
  • Skin rash
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Vomiting

What Are the Symptoms of Neuroinvasive West Nile?

  • High fever
  • Severe headache
  • Neck stiffness
  • Stupor
  • Muscle weakness
  • Disorientation
  • Coma
  • Convulsions
  • Vision Loss
  • Tremors
  • Numbness
  • Paralysis

Again, most people won’t ever notice anything or think it’s a light case of the flu, but for those people with other health issues, it’s extremely important that you avoid mosquitoes.

What Can You Do to Get Rid of Mosquitoes? Read below:

Source: West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitoes in an Acadiana Parish, How Do You Protect Yourself?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iberia Parish, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Louisiana State
Iberia Parish, LA
Government
County
Iberia Parish, LA
KPEL 96.5

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus West Nile Virus#Mosquitoes#Nile#Diseases#General Health#Katc
theadvocate.com

Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank

One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kvol1330.com

Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro Fall Festival

The Carencro Cultural District presents Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro’s Fall Festival Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 8pm. The public is invited to trick or treat down St. Peter Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the festival. Downtown businesses will be giving out candy and treats. There will lots of family-friendly activities.
CARENCRO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy