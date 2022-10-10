Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings & Urban Legends in Arkansas
Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
Abandoned Historic Home in Arkansas Looks Hauntingly Beautiful
When traveling through Arkansas I am always amazed at how many historical homes are just left abandoned. Such is the case of an unknown location of what was once a beautiful old historic home of a prominent town doctor that still looks somewhat hauntingly beautiful. Urban Exploring with Kappy from...
2022 Fall Festivals & Trunk or Treat Events in Texarkana And Surrounding Areas
Who's ready for all the little ghosts and goblins? It's time to start making our list and checking it twice for all the fun events going on in and around the Texarkana area for the kids. Here it is! The list so far for all the great Fall Festivals and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktoy1047.com
Business catches fire on Robison Road
Cash Out Texas caught fire overnight, causing part of Robison Road to be shut down as the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. A man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of two Cass...
Get Your Dig On At The ‘Archeology Fair’ October 22 In Texarkana
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents 'Archeology Fair 2022' Saturday, October 22 at 10 AM at the Museum Of Regional History in Texarkana. The Museum of Regional History is located at 219 North Stateline in TexarkanaHere is what the Texarkana Museum systems had to say about the event. Join the Texarkana...
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
‘The Lost City’ Is This Weeks Free Movies In The Park In Texarkana
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock movie "The Lost City" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle
An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.
Will Fall Arrive In Texarkana Before The Goblins? Looks Like It
It just doesn't seem like fall when you're wearing shorts under your Halloween costume because it's too hot for jeans. Well, get ready Texarkana, looks like old man winter is wheezing in our general direction early next week and may stick around long enough to make All Hallows Eve feel just right.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
The US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
Time To Feed Hungry Kids – Texarkana MobilPack #4 Scheduled For Oct 28 & 29
Just seems like a couple of months ago we were packing meals for hungry kids at the Tacos 4 Life MobilePack #3, but it was way back in May. How time does fly... cause it's time to do it again. The cool thing about being a Tacos 4 Life restaurant...
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
5newsonline.com
First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Free CWD testing available for Arkansas deer hunters
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering a variety of options to have harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease for free throughout the 2022-23 deer hunting season. This year, the AGFC will continue its extensive system of drop-off containers throughout the state, as well...
ktoy1047.com
Burn bans in place across the area
Arkansas counties affected include Miller, Little River, Hempstead, Nevada, Sevier, Howard, Columbia, and Lafayette. Residents lighting fires outdoors during the ban could receive a hefty fine. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned 18-wheeler yesterday afternoon outside of Keithville, Louisiana. A former police officer from Longview has...
ktalnews.com
Defense: Taylor Parker ‘unstable, unwell,’ ‘flawed, but human’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jurors in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial heard opening statements Monday morning as the penalty phase gets underway in Bowie County. The same jury convicted Parker last week in the murder of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and the abduction of her unborn...
From Pews to Brews Country Monks Brewing Beer in Arkansas
The historic Subiaco Abbey is home to Country Monks Brewing, where monks serve up some tasty beers, monk sauce, and something called Abbey Brittle along with other merchandise for purchase. The Abbey. The monastery was founded over 100 years ago and began privately brewing its own beer in the early...
Majic 93.3
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT
Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymajic933.com/
Comments / 0