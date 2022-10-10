Fastest Growing Pickleball Courts About To Take Over Tampa Bay. I’ve never played Pickleball, have you? Think a combination of Tennis, Badminton, and Ping Pong? All done a smaller court. Played with what you might call a Whiffle Ball, and Paddles instead of a racket. They say it’s the fastest growing sport in the country, and Tampa is trying to cash in for their residents with a bunch of Piclkeball courts. They’re adding 49 more courts to the 14 or so already in Tampa. Some outdoors, some indoors. Maybe I’ll give pickleball a try. But, it’s not “really new”. When I was a kid, we played carport tennis on rainy days. We could set up benches in a carport or garage when it was raining, and play mini tennis there. Carport tennis looks a lot like Pickleball. LOL Tampa says they have free lessons every day at Cordelia B. Hunt and Barksdale Centers. The USA Pickleball Association says about 4.2 million of us play pickleball in the US. Check out the Pickleball Courts plans for Tampa and Hillsborough County below. Source NewsChannel8.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO