Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Governor Laura Kelly announces cities to receive $28 million for highway improvements
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that 34 cities across the state have been selected to receive $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System. According to a release from Kelly’s office, the funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn...
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers hear medical marijuana testimony
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas lawmakers are meeting twice in October to discuss the medical marijuana bill that was stalled earlier this year. According to KTKA, the first hearing scheduled for Oct. 12 will hear testimony by law enforcement, state agencies and local governments. Public testimony will be heard on Oct. 19. The bill was discussed earlier this year but lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement. However, next year’s legislative session could be the year that a final plan is made.
Probst invites economist to Hutchinson for Monday event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson community is invited to join Democratic Rep. Jason Probst and Chris Courtwright, the former chief economist for the Kansas Legislature, for a discussion on the history of Kansas tax policy over the past several decades. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7...
Why this Republican won’t be voting for Derek Schmidt or Kris Kobach | Commentary
GOP former state school board member says Laura Kelly and Chris Mann are better choices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card
I don’t believe Attorney General Derek Schmidt is racist. But he’s staking his campaign for governor on the belief that Kansans are. Twice within recent days, the Republican’s lagging campaign has deployed racially fraught ads and rhetoric, all with the apparent goal of scaring voters. It has distorted good work by honorable Kansans and played […] The post Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
K-State Names Maass to Lead Kansas 4-H Program
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Sarah Maass, whose professional career in 4-H and youth development spans nearly a quarter-century, has been named the state leader for the Kansas 4-H Youth Development program, effective Nov. 13. Since 2007, Maass has been the 4-H Youth Development agent in the Central Kansas District, covering...
adastraradio.com
Kansas ACT Scores Fall, Mirroring National Trend
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Scores on the A-C-T college admissions test nationally have hit their lowest point in more than 30 years. That’s according to a report released Wednesday. Scores for Kansas students are falling, too. Nationwide, the class of 20-22’s average composite score on the ACT was...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
RELATED PEOPLE
adastraradio.com
The Pat Koons Family is the 2022 Wall of Honor Inductee by the Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation announced the induction of The Pat Koons Family of Burdick, Kansas as the 2022 Wall of Honor inductee in a combination of their 2022 Boots and Bling event and then again during the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive Breeding Female Supreme drive. Pat and his family have been life-long supporters of the Kansas livestock industry and the Kansas State Fair with Pat serving on the Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation Board of Directors from 2008 to 2016.
KAKE TV
What you need to know about two Kansas constitutional amendments on the upcoming ballot
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first proposal would allow state lawmakers to veto actions and decisions made by the executive branch of state government. When Kansas' leaders can't agree, the resulting fight can lead to public unrest as we saw with the pandemic response. You may remember the orders to close schools, churches and businesses and the resulting protests in the streets.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Education Leaders: Harassment, Anger Add to Teacher Woes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – More teachers in Kansas are leaving the profession after only a few years, and education leaders say politics could be a reason. New data presented to the state Board of Education Tuesday show that teacher retention rates are the lowest they’ve been in more than a decade. Only 86% of teachers made it to their third year of teaching this academic year. That’s down from more than 92% the previous year.
kiowacountysignal.com
Scoular to acquire central Kansas elevator
LINCOLN, Kansas (Oct. 6, 2022) — Scoular, a multi-generational agribusiness serving farmers since 1892, has reached an agreement to acquire Walker Products’ grain handling facility in Lincoln, Kansas. Scoular and Walker expect the acquisition to close in the coming weeks. The facility offers 1 million bushels of storage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republican primary winners event Oct. 25
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Republican primary winners in Reno County are holding their own event later this month, after they did not attend the Chamber and NAACP event on Tuesday. "I, your State Senator, will be hosting a forum for the real Republican candidates, on Tuesday, October 25 at...
WIBW
$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
Kansas coronavirus cases increase, so do vaccinations
Kansans continue to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the past week, health workers administered almost 40,000 doses.
adastraradio.com
EnvistaCares Challenge Results Announced
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – United Way of Reno County and Envista Credit Union are pleased to announce United Way of Reno County will receive the EnvistaCares Challenge gift of $2,500 from Envista as a match to the generosity of the community’s donations of $86,886. In total, United Way of Reno County received $89,386 in donations during the month of September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
Property theft alert commercials create worry for residents
Property fraud or deed fraud is a fast-growing white-collar crime in the United States – especially in the urban areas, but Dickinson County Register of Deeds Rose Johns said she’s seen no indication it’s happening here. However, that doesn’t mean rural areas are immune. During a...
kcur.org
A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle
Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
realtree.com
3 Brothers Tag Monster Bucks During Kansas Youth Season
What’s better than harvesting a monster buck on opening night? Well, having your brothers take their own monster bucks during the same hunt, of course. That’s how it happened for brothers Noah, Micah, and Westin McCauley during the Kansas youth season in September. Tevis McCauley, the boys’ father,...
Comments / 0