Hutchinson, KS

KAKE TV

Kansas lawmakers hear medical marijuana testimony

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas lawmakers are meeting twice in October to discuss the medical marijuana bill that was stalled earlier this year. According to KTKA, the first hearing scheduled for Oct. 12 will hear testimony by law enforcement, state agencies and local governments. Public testimony will be heard on Oct. 19. The bill was discussed earlier this year but lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement. However, next year’s legislative session could be the year that a final plan is made.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Probst invites economist to Hutchinson for Monday event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson community is invited to join Democratic Rep. Jason Probst and Chris Courtwright, the former chief economist for the Kansas Legislature, for a discussion on the history of Kansas tax policy over the past several decades. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas Reflector

Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card

I don’t believe Attorney General Derek Schmidt is racist. But he’s staking his campaign for governor on the belief that Kansans are. Twice within recent days, the Republican’s lagging campaign has deployed racially fraught ads and rhetoric, all with the apparent goal of scaring voters. It has distorted good work by honorable Kansans and played […] The post Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

K-State Names Maass to Lead Kansas 4-H Program

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Sarah Maass, whose professional career in 4-H and youth development spans nearly a quarter-century, has been named the state leader for the Kansas 4-H Youth Development program, effective Nov. 13. Since 2007, Maass has been the 4-H Youth Development agent in the Central Kansas District, covering...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas ACT Scores Fall, Mirroring National Trend

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Scores on the A-C-T college admissions test nationally have hit their lowest point in more than 30 years. That’s according to a report released Wednesday. Scores for Kansas students are falling, too. Nationwide, the class of 20-22’s average composite score on the ACT was...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

The Pat Koons Family is the 2022 Wall of Honor Inductee by the Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation announced the induction of The Pat Koons Family of Burdick, Kansas as the 2022 Wall of Honor inductee in a combination of their 2022 Boots and Bling event and then again during the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive Breeding Female Supreme drive. Pat and his family have been life-long supporters of the Kansas livestock industry and the Kansas State Fair with Pat serving on the Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation Board of Directors from 2008 to 2016.
BURDICK, KS
KAKE TV

What you need to know about two Kansas constitutional amendments on the upcoming ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first proposal would allow state lawmakers to veto actions and decisions made by the executive branch of state government. When Kansas' leaders can't agree, the resulting fight can lead to public unrest as we saw with the pandemic response. You may remember the orders to close schools, churches and businesses and the resulting protests in the streets.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Education Leaders: Harassment, Anger Add to Teacher Woes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – More teachers in Kansas are leaving the profession after only a few years, and education leaders say politics could be a reason. New data presented to the state Board of Education Tuesday show that teacher retention rates are the lowest they’ve been in more than a decade. Only 86% of teachers made it to their third year of teaching this academic year. That’s down from more than 92% the previous year.
KANSAS STATE
kiowacountysignal.com

Scoular to acquire central Kansas elevator

LINCOLN, Kansas (Oct. 6, 2022) — Scoular, a multi-generational agribusiness serving farmers since 1892, has reached an agreement to acquire Walker Products’ grain handling facility in Lincoln, Kansas. Scoular and Walker expect the acquisition to close in the coming weeks. The facility offers 1 million bushels of storage...
LINCOLN, KS
Hutch Post

Republican primary winners event Oct. 25

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Republican primary winners in Reno County are holding their own event later this month, after they did not attend the Chamber and NAACP event on Tuesday. "I, your State Senator, will be hosting a forum for the real Republican candidates, on Tuesday, October 25 at...
RENO COUNTY, KS
WIBW

$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

EnvistaCares Challenge Results Announced

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – United Way of Reno County and Envista Credit Union are pleased to announce United Way of Reno County will receive the EnvistaCares Challenge gift of $2,500 from Envista as a match to the generosity of the community’s donations of $86,886. In total, United Way of Reno County received $89,386 in donations during the month of September.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
WICHITA, KS
kcur.org

A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle

Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
realtree.com

3 Brothers Tag Monster Bucks During Kansas Youth Season

What’s better than harvesting a monster buck on opening night? Well, having your brothers take their own monster bucks during the same hunt, of course. That’s how it happened for brothers Noah, Micah, and Westin McCauley during the Kansas youth season in September. Tevis McCauley, the boys’ father,...
KANSAS STATE

