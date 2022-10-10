Read full article on original website
Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
San Diego Padres fight off Los Angeles Dodgers to tie NLDS up 1-1
The NLDS between the league-best Dodgers and NL West rival Padres is now a best-of-three as the series shifts to San Diego.
Goose stops play during Dodgers-Padres NLDS Game 2 as staff chase it down
A rogue goose found its way on to the field at Dodger Stadium as it stopped play between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies
While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS
It was between two All-Stars.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
NLDS Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022
Game 3 of the NLDS is now in San Diego as the series is all tied up at one. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick. The San Diego Padres did their job and took home-field advantage away from the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s now a tied series as the next two games are held at Petco Park. This is familiar territory for the Dodgers as they face the Friars down in The Gaslamp around 9-10 times a season.
Rockies part ways with Magadan, reassign Cole
DENVER -- The Rockies and hitting coach Dave Magadan decided to part ways, and the club reassigned longtime third-base coach Stu Cole to a Minor League position, the team announced Wednesday morning. Replacements were not immediately announced. The moves come on the heels of a 68-94 record and a last-place...
