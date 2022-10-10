ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies

While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NLDS Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022

Game 3 of the NLDS is now in San Diego as the series is all tied up at one. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick. The San Diego Padres did their job and took home-field advantage away from the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s now a tied series as the next two games are held at Petco Park. This is familiar territory for the Dodgers as they face the Friars down in The Gaslamp around 9-10 times a season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rockies part ways with Magadan, reassign Cole

DENVER -- The Rockies and hitting coach Dave Magadan decided to part ways, and the club reassigned longtime third-base coach Stu Cole to a Minor League position, the team announced Wednesday morning. Replacements were not immediately announced. The moves come on the heels of a 68-94 record and a last-place...
DENVER, CO
Arizona Cardinals will sign RB Corey Clement to practice squad

It would appear the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to be without at least one of their rostered running backs after losing three of their four available players to injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Arizona Sports John Gambadoro reports the Cardinals have agreed to sign free agent back Corey...
Suns in mid-tier of Lowe’s League Pass Rankings for ESPN

Usually, winning basketball looks good. For the Phoenix Suns, who set a new franchise win record at 64 last season, there are built-in entertainment factors. It starts with the Chris Paul and Devin Booker backcourt. NBA nerds probably will enjoy watching Mikal Bridges’ swarming defense, how cleanly the offense moves the ball and how seamlessly the players on the weak side of the defense find themselves in the right spots most of the time.
PHOENIX, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

