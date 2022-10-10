Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Tony Ferguson is only “fighting for money,” urges him to retire because his “time is up”
Khabib Nurmagomedov has doubled down on thinking Tony Ferguson’s time is up. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were longtime rivals that never had the chance to share the Octagon with one another. The two were booked multiple times but it never came to fruition due to injuries, botched weight cuts, freak injuries, and even a pandemic.
WWE star Matt Riddle reflects on wrestling victories over Jon Jones: “He’s always been a top-tier competitor”
Matt Riddle has shared his stories about wrestling former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. These days, the Las Vegas native stars on WWE Raw as a high-flying athletic wrestler. Riddle has taken so well to the world of professional wrestling that many fans might not know that he used to be a fighter. In fact, he was a very good one.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event
The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
MMAmania.com
LOL! UFC’s Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers
Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power. But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov....
Yardbarker
Veteran AEW star teases retirement
AEW's Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon with a message with seems to hint at retirement from in-ring action. He did not outright say that he would retire but here is what he said on Twitter:. "Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I...
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Ditched Her Pro Wrestling Training After AEW Match
Paige VanZant is a name to mix with people in the Octagon. The fighter switched from the UFC to the Squared Circle in AEW, and it looked like she was doing an excellent job at this transition. Then she seemingly ghosted Tony Khan’s company. Her coach, former WWE superstar...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Looks Back On His First WWE World Title Win: “The Moment It Happened I Knew No Once Could Ever Take It Away”
WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart recently took to his Instagram to look back on another pivotal moment in his career, when he defeated Ric Flair in Saskatoon to become WWE world champion for the first time. Hart calls the victory the single greatest moment of...
