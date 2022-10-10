ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event

The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
MMAmania.com

LOL! UFC’s Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers

Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power. But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov....
Yardbarker

Veteran AEW star teases retirement

AEW's Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon with a message with seems to hint at retirement from in-ring action. He did not outright say that he would retire but here is what he said on Twitter:. "Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I...
ringsidenews.com

Paige VanZant Ditched Her Pro Wrestling Training After AEW Match

Paige VanZant is a name to mix with people in the Octagon. The fighter switched from the UFC to the Squared Circle in AEW, and it looked like she was doing an excellent job at this transition. Then she seemingly ghosted Tony Khan’s company. Her coach, former WWE superstar...
