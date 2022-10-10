Read full article on original website
wjon.com
Nancy Ann Larson, 72, St. Cloud
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 1-4 PM at Wapicada Golf Club in Sauk Rapids for Nancy Larson age 72 of St. Cloud who died Monday, October 10, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Nancy was born December 6,...
wjon.com
Skylah Rayne Freel, 38 weeks, Long Prairie
Skylah Rayne Freel, 38 week old daughter of Brad Freel and Candice Counter of Long Prairie, MN died on Sunday, October 9 at the Long Prairie Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 14 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the funeral home. The burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.
wjon.com
Michael Atwood, 71, Sartell
Memorial services celebrating the life of Michael Atwood age 71, of Sartell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Michael passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.
wjon.com
elyse ffitch, 41, Grey Eagle
May 15, 1981 - October 9, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at First Baptist in Long Prairie for Elyse ffitch, 41 of Grey Eagle. Pastor Matt Stacey will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The visitation will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the church from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour before the service.
wjon.com
Thomas “Tom” H. Willing, 69, Sauk Rapids
Thomas (Tom) Henry Willing, age 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born November 21, 1952 in St. Paul, to Robert and Joan (Bauman) Willing. He graduated from North Branch High School. Tom married Janet Arendt on September 19, 1980 in South Dakota. He worked in Auto Parts most of his life and has always had a passion for cars. Tom truly loved the little things in life; watching his kids and grandkids grow up, living in Arizona, working on cars, and loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
wjon.com
Annette M. Bromenschenkel, 85, Sauk Rapids
Annette Bromenschenkel passed from our lives on October 11, 2022. She chose to be buried near her parents and was preceded in death by her sister and two brothers. Daughter of Henry and Susan Miller, Annette was born February 13, 1937 and grew up on a farm in Mayhew Lake. She attended Sauk Rapids schools and graduated at the top of her class. The following September she married Dennis Bromenschenkel. Dennis and Annette were married for 66 years.
wjon.com
Jerome “Jerry” F. Bardson, 89, Albany
Jerome F. Bardson, age 89, of Albany, MN died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Mother Of Mercy Senior Living, Albany. Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Albany, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, October 21, 2022 at Benson Funeral Home and Saturday one hour prior to services at church. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Albany. in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Albany.
