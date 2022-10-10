ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fishers, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Fox 59

Johnson County Sheriff: 1 dead after dump truck catches fire in crash

FRANKLIN, Ind. — One person is dead after a dump truck crashed and caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of the 3100 block of S. Mauxferry Road at 2:44 p.m. to find the dump truck in a ditch fully engulfed in flames.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Accident#Ifd
WISH-TV

IMPD: Unmarked vehicle shot in drive-by during undercover investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone fired shots at an undercover officer and his vehicle early Wednesday morning, leading to a large police presence near 38th Street and Fall Creek, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. An undercover officer was in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near Sutherland Avenue,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Firefighter suffers minor injury while battling Bates-Hendricks house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters fought a house fire across the street from a school in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, which is on the near south side of Indianapolis. Firefighters were called at around 3:15 p.m. to a house fire in the 300 block of Minnesota Street, located across the street from James A Garfield School 31 between Madison Avenue and South East Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil. Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the victim to a Terre Haute hospital. […]
BRAZIL, IN
94.9 WMMQ

Indiana Home Renovation Ends With Cat Behind Drywall

A home renovation fail in Noblesville, Indiana goes crazy viral. Last week Ashlin Hadden uploaded a TikTok about her bathroom DIY. I have to say, the backsplash surrounding the bathtub looks amazing. But there was one very serious problem. There was meowing coming from behind the wall. Hadden told Today.com...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Franklin infant intubated for 5 days with RSV, mother shares warning

INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah England’s family is all back home again after a scary stay in the hospital for her infant daughter Ophelia. ”I really thought, ‘Okay, maybe she’ll just need some oxygen for a day or two and then we’ll be out of here,'” said England. “Well, that is not what happened.”
FRANKLIN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receives 1-year ban

NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Westfield police asking for help to find 2 missing teenagers

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Westfield are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teenage boys. Moises Landaverde, 16, and his friend, 15-year-old Joshua Chavarria, were last seen between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Investigators believe the boys left their homes in Westfield on foot...
WESTFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy