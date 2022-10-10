Read full article on original website
Red Bull found guilty of breaching F1 cost cap: the FIA
Two-time world champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull Formula One team exceeded the budget cap for the 2021 season, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Monday, adding that the offence was a "minor violation". "We note the findings by the FIA of 'minor overspend breaches'... with surprise and disappointment," tweeted Red Bull.
SkySports
Martin Brundle dissects Red Bull's Formula 1 cost cap controversy and says FIA punishment must 'hurt'
After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed on Monday that Red Bull were found guilty of a 'minor' breach of last year's $145m budget cap, meaning they have exceeded the legal amount by less than five per cent. Potential penalties range from financial to sporting and even the docking...
BBC
Red Bull found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap
Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap by the sport's governing body, the FIA. Red Bull exceeded the $145m (£114m) limit during 2021, the FIA said, adding that the offence was "minor", the lower of the two categories of breach. This means the team...
Jalopnik
FIA Confirms Red Bull Overspent Its 2021 Cost Cap Budget
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has finally released its much-anticipated conclusion regarding the overspending of $145 million cost-cap budgets in 2021. It confirms that the Red Bull Racing team did in fact significantly overspend its budget — but so far, no penalties have been announced. The FIA has...
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Investment Pays Off With Second Title
After winning his first Formula One championship in December 2021, Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen signed a reported $53.3 million per-year contract — one of the most lucrative in the sport. That investment paid off this year. On Sunday morning, the 25-year-old secured his second consecutive F1 championship...
F1 LIVE: Red Bull face points deduction as they wait for budget cap penalty
Martin Brundle insists F1’s budget cap rules need “tightening up” in the wake of Red Bull’s “minor financial breach” as revealed on Monday.Red Bull, who have won last year’s and this year’s Drivers Championship with Max Verstappen, say they’re “surprised and disappointed” after the FIA found they were guilty of an overspend of the 2021 cost cap.Their punishment is yet to be determined, with the options ranging from a fine to points deductions. Aston Martin were also found guilty of a procedural breach, as were Red Bull. Yet Sky Sports pundit and ex-F1 driver Brundle believes the 5% overspend...
Autoweek.com
How Max Verstappen’s Second F1 Title Became A Historic Cruise
After a modest start to the season, Verstappen has won 11 of the 16 Grands Prix to bring his season tally to 12, finishing off the podium just twice. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, design guru Adrian Newey, technical director Pierre Wache, team manager Jonathan Wheatley, principal strategy engineer Hannah Schmitz, Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase are an exceptional unit that has barely made a misstep this season.
F1 LIVE: Red Bull respond after FIA make budget cap announcement
Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of Formula 1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be deterimned.The team spent more than the £114m budget limit but the breach was not over the 5% threshold which would have resulted in a “major breach” category and as such the penalty they incure is not likely to result in Max Verstappen losing the 2021 World Championship. Alongside Red Bull, Aston Martin have also been given a procedural breach. A statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action...
