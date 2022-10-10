Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of Formula 1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be deterimned.The team spent more than the £114m budget limit but the breach was not over the 5% threshold which would have resulted in a “major breach” category and as such the penalty they incure is not likely to result in Max Verstappen losing the 2021 World Championship. Alongside Red Bull, Aston Martin have also been given a procedural breach. A statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO