While the industrial technology sector is undervalued and underappreciated, it actually offers a bright economic future. While countless headlines over previous decades have recounted the decline of US manufacturing, the coverage has almost entirely overlooked a resurgence that’s well underway. Much of the industrial sector is thriving, offering high-quality jobs with good pay, and producing strong financial returns. In fact, the returns boasted by some of the companies at the heart of the manufacturing sector, which we call the Titanium Economy, have exceeded those of the acclaimed Silicon Valley FAANG tech stars—Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. We lovingly refer to this collection of high-tech manufacturing firms as the “Titanium Economy” because their namesake metal shares many characteristics with the identified companies: titanium is extremely durable and corrosion-resistant. Perhaps most importantly, many of us likely wouldn’t recognize titanium by appearance—but it’s everywhere—in our cars, our mobile phones, our jewelry, sports equipment, surgical tools, and more. These “Titanium Economy” companies are quite similar to their namesake—many have persisted for decades, weathering numerous economic storms yet emerging stronger.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO