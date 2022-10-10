Read full article on original website
Related
industrytoday.com
WTC Businesses Gather in Guadalajara, Discuss Logistics
Event focused on the exchange of ideas to strengthen global value chains in foreign trade. New York, NY — The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) — a global network connecting over 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries — hosted World Trade Center businesses across Latin America for the “Point WTC Guadalajara 2022: Logistics Challenges in Latin America / WTCA Latin America Regional Meeting” on September 22-23, 2022 to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing logistics operations in the Americas.
industrytoday.com
Industrials Outlook: Overcoming Misconceptions
While the industrial technology sector is undervalued and underappreciated, it actually offers a bright economic future. While countless headlines over previous decades have recounted the decline of US manufacturing, the coverage has almost entirely overlooked a resurgence that’s well underway. Much of the industrial sector is thriving, offering high-quality jobs with good pay, and producing strong financial returns. In fact, the returns boasted by some of the companies at the heart of the manufacturing sector, which we call the Titanium Economy, have exceeded those of the acclaimed Silicon Valley FAANG tech stars—Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. We lovingly refer to this collection of high-tech manufacturing firms as the “Titanium Economy” because their namesake metal shares many characteristics with the identified companies: titanium is extremely durable and corrosion-resistant. Perhaps most importantly, many of us likely wouldn’t recognize titanium by appearance—but it’s everywhere—in our cars, our mobile phones, our jewelry, sports equipment, surgical tools, and more. These “Titanium Economy” companies are quite similar to their namesake—many have persisted for decades, weathering numerous economic storms yet emerging stronger.
industrytoday.com
Cubic Announces Cisco-powered Router and Switch Module
Allows Department of Defense (DoD) users to integrate the latest generation of high-speed embedded technologies into tactical networks. Cubic Corporation’s Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business has launched a new Cisco-powered router and switch module. The M3-SE5 uses the ESR6300 router and ESS3300 switching technologies to deliver high-speed networking capabilities to the tactical edge.
Retail sales flat in September as inflation takes a bite
NEW YORK (AP) — The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged in September from August as rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for other things. Retail sales were flat last month, down from a revised. 0.4% growth in August, the Commerce Department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
industrytoday.com
Tackling Automation Overload with Value Mapping
Analysis helps manufacturers get a grip on which processes are being used, which are delivering business value, and which are losing money. Manufacturers are experiencing automation overload. Believing automation represented a clear-cut saver in terms of both cost and time, many manufacturers automated everything they could, often with very little understanding about the actual work being done and the business processes they had been using.
industrytoday.com
Swedish Steel Prize 2023: Call for Entries
Applications are being accepted for the Swedish Steel Prize 2023 – the steel industry’s most prestigious international award. The Swedish Steel Prize recognizes those who fully utilize the potential of steel to improve not only their business or industry, but also society. Attracting entries from across the world, the Swedish Steel Prize is meant to inspire engineers, designers and inventors to further explore the unlimited potential of steel. The competition and its gathering promote the sharing of innovative solutions that leads to a better world.
industrytoday.com
GreenSeed Director Leslie Dahlin Selected as Panelist
Batavia, IL – Emerging Brands Summit, a one-day event designed to help growing brands that are seeking to scale their manufacturing operations, takes place in Chicago on October 23, 2022. A curated selection of speakers and panelists includes CEOs, Founders, and other CPG industry leaders. The event is co-located with PACK EXPO International, the most comprehensive packaging and processing event in the country in 2022.
industrytoday.com
Help Is on the Way if Manufacturers Help Themselves
The CHIPS and Science Act will alleviate supply chain disruptions, just not right away. Imagine if all the semiconductor chips your manufacturing operation needs were produced and widely available right in your own backyard. No more worrying about shortages, long order lead times, transit times and shipping delays, or exorbitant transport costs. No more tying up capital in safety stock and excess inventory to safeguard against the next global disruption. No more losing sleep over the escalating geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan, two leaders in chip manufacturing, that could once again shut off access to critical components.
Comments / 0