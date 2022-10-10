ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax County New Police Hires Could Get A $15K Hiring Bonus

By woldcnews Staff
93.9 WKYS
93.9 WKYS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9zUd_0iTa6sXP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDGXE_0iTa6sXP00

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

With a current staffing emergency for the Fairfax County Police Department, a newly proposed ordinance change would give the county executive the ability to give up to $15,000 in hiring bonuses to attract new police officers to the force. This order is expected to be approved tomorrow (October 11) by The Board of Supervisors.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said in an email, “While Fairfax County already offers highly competitive benefits and salaries, hiring incentives can be a valuable tool in attracting the best talent available. We expect this new authority to be in place for very limited positions for a limited time.”

Although these hiring bonuses might help attract new officers to FCPD, the downside is that there is nothing in place right now to help keep current officers from leaving. There was an approved pay increases for the Virginia State Police on the state level which is what many current Fairfax County Police officers would like to see from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors which has a $200 million surplus.

source: wjla

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

READ MORE :

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Fairfax Co. approves $3 million for affordable housing at Arrowbrook

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors took a significant action to support affordable housing in the Virginia county on Tuesday. In a 9-1 vote, the board approved a $3 million bond issue to fund and complete the Ovation at Arrowbrook housing development near the Innovation Center Metro station in Herndon. This decision covers a $3 million funding gap Fairfax County said was assembled by “supply change shortages resulting from COVID,” according to county documents.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse

One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
CHANTILLY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
ffxnow.com

Chairman McKay calls Springfield a ‘no-brainer’ choice for FBI HQ

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says Springfield would be an ideal choice for a new FBI headquarters — or would be if another agency wasn’t involved in an underhanded attempt to play favorites. While it’s not exactly shocking that the county’s top elected official thinks...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County plans to let outdoor dining continue beyond pandemic

The end of Fairfax County’s state of emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic won’t mean the end of expanded outdoor dining. At a land use policy committee meeting last week, the Board of Supervisors indicated strong support for permanently relaxing the county’s permitting rules to let restaurants and other food and drink service establishments set up temporary outdoor dining areas.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William County closing landfill on Sundays, again

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. The Prince William County...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#The Board Of Supervisors#Fcpd#The Virginia State Police
DCist

At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief

When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: No charges against police who shot man in Springfield Town Center

The Fairfax County police officers who fatally shot a Reston man at Springfield Town Center in June won’t face any charges, the county’s top prosecutor announced today (Wednesday). An investigation determined that officers Daniel Houtz and Ryan Sheehan reasonably believed that 37-year-old Christian Parker posed a serious, immediate...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments

COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

One Loudoun Plans Major Expansion

County supervisors are likely to approve a request from One Loudoun that could more than double the number of residential units at the mixed-use development. According to a county staff report, since its original approval in 2007 the mixed-use development has built out a “significant portion” of its potential development including attached and detached homes, apartments, the town center and community facilities. In total the development is approved for up to 1,267 residential units, along with up to 34,000 square feet of child care facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Deputies Seek Store Robbery Suspects

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred last night near Leesburg. According to the report, shortly before midnight on Oct. 12, two men entered the convenience store of the Valero gas station on Rt. 15 south of town. While one took money from the cash register, the other struck an employee of the gas station multiple times with a wooden baton.
LEESBURG, VA
Source of the Spring

All Five Planning Board Members Resign Following Controversy, Allegations

All five members of the county’s Planning Board—Chair Casey Anderson, Vice Chair Partap Verma, and Commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson, and Carol Rubin—resigned yesterday afternoon, effective immediately, after several weeks of controversy and allegations against members. “The council has lost confidence in the Montgomery County Planning Board...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Prince George's County extending juvenile curfew to the end of 2022

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced the county will be extending the juvenile curfew to the end of the year after implementing it last month. The curfew was put in place on Sept. 9 in an effort to address the record deadly month of August. Under the curfew, those under 17 years old have to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and just before midnight (11:59 p.m.) to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays unless there is some kind of exemption. Otherwise, the juvenile has to be with an adult.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

59
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The most hip hop and R&B in the DMV!

 https://kysdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy