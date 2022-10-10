Read full article on original website
Lubbock-Con Offers Incredible Discount at Lubbock Book Festival
I am so thrilled for the return of in-person Lubbock-Con in 2023. The con will be held February 25th and 26th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Lubbock-Con was the first of its kind here in Lubbock, and its brought me tremendous joy for many years. This weekend, Lubbock-Con will...
Alcove Farms is Hosting a Fall Family Movie Night in Lubbock
If you're looking for a fun evening out with the whole family, Alcove Farms' Fall Family Movie Night might be the perfect option for you. On October 21st, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m., the Lubbock chicken farm will be doing an outdoor showing of the movie The Fox and the Hound for anyone with a free ticket. Alongside the movie, they'll have food trucks and other fun activities.
Lubbock to Test Outdoor Tornado Sirens on Friday, October 14th
This is a test, this is only a test. Don't freak out on Friday, October 14th at about 9 a.m. if you hear warning sirens going off around the city of Lubbock. It was announced today (October 13th) that the City of Lubbock will be testing the Outdoor Warning System Sirens just to make sure everything works as it should.
This Map Shows Which Lubbock Homes Will Be Participating in Trick-or-Treating On Halloween
Halloween is coming up despite Christmas displays already being up in some stores. That means kids across Lubbock will be out in force trick-or-treating on Monday, October 31st. But trick-or-treating is a lot different in 2022 compared to when I was a kid. When I was a kid, we didn't...
5 Fun Fall Festivities That Are Only a Short Drive From Lubbock
Feel like skipping town for some fall fun? There are some upcoming events that you can enjoy with your family that are only a short drive from Lubbock. If you love a good pumpkin patch, hot apple cider, and some Halloween fun, you might like to take a short drive to one of these events.
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
Lubbock man was Arrested for Recording a boy in a Gym Bathroom
A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th of this year a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The juvenile boy stated that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and was pointed in his direction. KAMC news reported that juvenile boy took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
National Pit Bull Awareness Month: 25 Pit Bulls Available to Adopt in Lubbock
October is National Pit Bull Awareness Month, a time where dog lovers around the country aim to decrease stigma, educate, and stop all of the misinformation surrounding this breed. As a pittie owner myself and someone who grew up with the breed, they truly are some of the best dogs...
Here’s My Annual Plea for Waffle House to Open a Location in Lubbock
I'm pretty sure I've cried and whined about Waffle House not having a Lubbock location for as long as I can remember, but I'm not stopping until someone gives me an absolute 'no' or a good reason why we don't have that greasy deliciousness right here in the Hub City.
3 Texas Tech Halloween Events for the Whole Family
Halloween is just around the corner and Texas Tech wants to help everyone get into the holiday spirit. Whether you want to bring the kiddos out trick or treating in a safe environment, or you want to have a spooky date night at the symphony, there are three events you don't want to miss. Keep scrolling to see what events the university is hosting as well as more info about each one.
Lubbock Police Department Responds to Sip of Milk Bag Incident
If the Lubbock Police Department intended to bring laughter and joy to my life for an entire two days, their mission was a complete success. In case you somehow missed the original story, I'll paraphrase it here. A Lubbock man woke up to find that someone had taped a bag...
A Pizza Italy Is Back in Lubbock: Papa V Pizza Sets Grand Opening
Have you been craving some authentic Italian food? Now you can get it right here in the Hub City. Mr. Italy himself is back in Lubbock. We all know Jerry, and he's ready to serve the community again. Jerry named the restaurant Papa V's Pizza after his dad; the V is for Vincenzo.
Hate Flooding? Fill Out This Survey Now for the City of Lubbock
In Lubbock, one thing we all know and hate is flooding. It happens everywhere. Well, if you have been wanting to chance to fix it or speak your mind, here's your chance. The City of Lubbock wants your opinion on the flooding in Lubbock. The city is opening a survey...
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
Local Lubbock Challenge: Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse
I've committed myself to a challenge, and I hope you will, too. I have challenged myself to utilize local businesses whenever possible for the things I want and need. Yesterday, I needed a latte, bad. Yesterday was overcast, and then rainy, cool and totally autumnal. I need something warm and lovely to wake up.
10 Amazon Products to Keep Lubbock Pets Cozy this Fall
As the leave change and the pumpkins are carved, the weather cools down to finally feel like fall. While you bundle up in cozy sweaters, enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, and turn on the heater, don't forget about your furry friend that also deserves a great fall experience. Keep scrolling for 10 products you can find on Amazon to give your pet the ultimate cozy fall.
5 Fun Fall Date Ideas for Lubbock Couples
If you are looking to take that special someone out on a date, but aren't sure where to take them, we've got you covered. Whether you enjoy spending time outside, doing something creative, or like to stick with the classics, I've compiled five different fall date plans you can do here in Lubbock. Get out there, enjoy the autumn vibes, and spoil your loved one with one of these date ideas.
Halloween on a Weeknight: When Are Kids Trick-or-Treating in Lubbock?
Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to plan your trick-or-treating route and make the best of the spooky holiday. This year, Halloween falls on a weeknight, sparking debate about what day neighborhoods will be participating in the trick-or-treating tradition. While most people believe that you should only hand out candy on the holiday itself, others are fans of participating the week before so they don’t have their doorbell ringing late into the night on a weeknight.
