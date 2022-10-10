Read full article on original website
Week 7 WVCA Girls Volleyball State Rankings
The Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association (wisvca.org) has released its Week 7 Coaches Poll. Rankings produced by Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. Records are from scores entered on WisSports.net. If you are a coach and would like access to update scores and stats, email info@wissports.net to get access. Coach FAQ. Girls Volleyball:...
WIAA Girls Individual Tennis State Tournament Preview
From the WIAA -- THE MEET: The 52nd Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Girls Individual Tennis Tournament will be held Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15. The meet takes place at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison, Wis. Action will begin Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and will resume Friday at 9 a.m. with Saturday matches to begin at 8:30 a.m.
Week 7 WSCA Boys Soccer State Rankings
The Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (www.wisoccercoaches.com) has released its Week 7 Coaches Poll. Records are from scores entered on WisSports.net. If you are a coach and would like access to update scores and stats, email info@wissports.net to get access. Coach FAQ. Boys Soccer: Standings | Stat Leaders.
Breezy and very chilly Thursday and Friday with chances for afternoon showers – Gary
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
