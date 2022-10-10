From the WIAA -- THE MEET: The 52nd Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Girls Individual Tennis Tournament will be held Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15. The meet takes place at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison, Wis. Action will begin Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and will resume Friday at 9 a.m. with Saturday matches to begin at 8:30 a.m.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO