Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
We rented solar panels from Softbank-backed startup Enpal. It was expensive, but worth it amid an energy crisis.
This is an edited, translated version of an article that originally appeared on October 5, 2022. With the ongoing energy crisis, the demand for solar panels has been soaring. Solar panels are difficult to test before you take the plunge due to their substantial cost and infrastructure. That's why, when my parents were considering switching to solar, I asked them to document their experience.
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
US Stocks Show Cautious Optimism As S&P 500, Dow Futures Surge Ahead Of Key CPI Data — Trump's SPAC Partner, Applied Materials And Chip Stocks In Focus Today
The U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Wall Street, reflecting traders’ hopes that the consumer price inflation data may prove benign. Stocks opened Wednesday’s session higher but trading was characterized by a lack of direction amid the release of the September producer price inflation report and the FOMC minutes. The major averages closed the session marginally to modestly lower.
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
GM Launches Energy Ecosystem Based on Ultium EV Platform
General Motors announced today the formation of GM Energy, a new business unit consisting of the also newly announced Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial ecosystems, as well as the existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging infrastructure. GM Energy will explore a "holistic approach" to home and commercial energy management by integrating stationary energy storage, residential solar power and battery electric vehicles.
futurumresearch.com
Connected Intelligent Edge Delivering Business Value Today – The Six Five Summit Sessions
Tune in for a replay of The Six Five Summit’s Connected Intelligent Edge Spotlight Keynote with Mishka Dehghan, SVP, Strategy, Products, & Solution Engineering, T-Mobile for Business. Join Mishka & Moor Insights & Strategy Principle analyst Will Townsend for an informative overview of the intelligent edge. Gain insights on how organizations are utilizing 5G connectivity to deliver business outcomes that provide their business a competitive advantage today and how they are leveraging new technologies to position their business for long-term success.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Canada (2022)
Artificial intelligence is transforming the innovation landscape around the world. There are numerous instances of startups leveraging AI to address issues of all sizes. In this article, let’s look at the top AI-powered startups founded in Canada. Travel has become a luxury for most individuals due to its high...
alternativeswatch.com
Veritas raises $10.65bn for flagship strategy
New York firm Veritas Capital closed its eighth fund with $10.65 billion as demand for technology investments continues among institutional investors. Veritas Capital Fund VIII counts the Virginia Retirement System, Pennsylvania State Employees Retirement System, Texas County & District Retirement System, State of Michigan Retirement System, Indiana Public Employees Retirement System, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund and the Los Angeles County Retirement Association among its investors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
EXCLUSIVE: Merlin Investor Launches Investment Platform To Provide Financial Data And Analytics
Personal investment solutions provider, Merlin Investor, announced the launch of a platform providing retail traders with strategic planning capabilities and a broad view into their investment portfolios. Users can access financial data, social sentiment, news, and content to create their personal investment strategies on the platform. The assets covered by...
thefastmode.com
Tech Mahindra, Altice Labs to Innovate & Jointly Offer E2E Solutions in BSS, OSS, Fibre & 5G
Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership with Altice Labs, an innovation center of Altice Group for telecommunications industry. The global partnership will enable both organizations to co-create, innovate and jointly offer end-to-end solutions in Business Support System (BSS), Operations Support System (OSS), connectivity, fibre, and 5G powered by advance data-driven analytics, AI-led digital and cloud native solutions.
Black Woman Appointed As CEO of Higher Ed’s Leading Data Integration and EdTech Company
AMSimpkins & Associates has announced the appointment of Laqwacia Simpkins as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this, she was Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations with AMSA. Laqwacia, who previously worked at DH Security Solutions in Atlanta, GA, joined the AM Simpkins team in 2015. While the organization’s founder, Maurice...
NFL・
alternativeswatch.com
Antin raises more than €5 billion for initial Fund V close
Paris-based Antin Infrastructure Partners had a record first close for it fifth flagship infrastructure fund that has attracted so far €5 billion ($4.9 billion) in initial commitments. With a target of €10 billion and a hard cap set at €12 billion, Antin expects to hold a second closing before...
alternativeswatch.com
Jersey Finance: Sustainable finance finds a new home
In its long history, the island of Jersey has been the home to one of the world’s largest financial centers — and now, service providers on the island are looking to make an even greater impact. Jersey itself is seeking to be carbon neutral by 2030 and is...
constructiontechnology.media
Exclusive interview: Epiroc CEO on technology in construction
Helena Hedblom, CEO of Epiroc, tells Andy Brown why now is an exciting time to be in the increasingly high-tech construction and mining sector. Towards the end of our interview Helena Hedblom, CEO of Swedish-based Epiroc, lets out a laugh. Throughout the video call Hedblom comes across as thoughtful, impressive...
salestechstar.com
Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors
Hearn brings world-class operational, product and marketing expertise to the AI-powered merchandising and outfit-styling platform. Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.
Pioneer Power Bags $8M Order For Its E-Bloc Electrical Solution
Pioneer Power Solutions Inc PPSI has secured an $8 million purchase order from an automaker for its flagship E-Bloc electrical solution. The automaker's recently launched division devoted to batteries and EV manufacturing awarded the purchase order. The specified equipment is related to the initial powering of the automaker's new EV...
straightarrownews.com
Power generation central to climate challenges and innovation
Core to addressing climate change is generating power. Technological breakthroughs in the 20th century enabled the production of plentiful and affordable power. Hydropower, once the energy miracle for much of the US, is reaching the end of its shelf life as widespread drought reduces water supply. Meeting the growing demand...
theevreport.com
StoreDot Hits Milestone of 1000 Cycles of Extreme Fast Charging Battery Cells Ready for EV Integration
HERZLIYA, Israel – StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles, has proven the superior performance of its extreme fast charging battery cell technology by delivering cells that have exceeded 1000 cycles in production-ready EV form factor. The 300Wh/kg, 700 Wh/l high energy density cells...
alternativeswatch.com
Ares raises $1.8bn real estate fund
Ares Management closed its latest U.S. real estate fund with $1.8 billion, which made the fund more than 75% larger than its predecessor fund that closed at $1.04 billion in November 2018. The overall Ares Real Estate portfolio totals $50 billion and 220 investment professionals. The unit’s investment approach is...
Comments / 0