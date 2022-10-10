Read full article on original website
Know Your Foe: Washington
We caught up with Chris Fetters of Dawgman.com for a better look at the Washington Huskies before Arizona heads to Seattle for their matchup on Saturday. Washington got off to a hot start and then has slowed down a bit the last few games. What has been the biggest issue for the Huskies?
Dawgman.com Predictions - Arizona Wildcats
This prediction bag isn't as easy as it seems, especially when it's difficult to know what version of the Washington Huskies will show up on game day. It's not as hard to determine what UW's identity will be on offense as it was last season, leaving Death Row out there to try and win the game on their own. That's not a recipe for success.
What time, what channel is the Arizona-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) returns to Alaska Airlines Arena at Husky Stadium for its Homecoming game this Saturday as Arizona (3-3, 1-2) travels north. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies opened the 2022 season with four straight home-game victories before suffering losses the last two weeks, at UCLA and Arizona State. Following the Arizona game, the Dawgs return to the road to face California on Oct. 22, before the UW bye week.
Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano gives injury update on Jones, potential QB battle
Here's what Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference. “This bye week has come in a good time for us just to, you know, kind of relax a little bit, get our feet back under us. I just had a meeting with our leadership group going into the second half of this season and what they’re feeling. They’re all positive. I use them a lot in regards to getting the temperature of the team and the locker room and they’ve been fantastic. But our kids had a spirited practice today and we'll get ready for that second half.”
realdawghuskies.com
Class of 2024: Washington Eliminated by 4-Star Arizona QB
On Twitter Tuesday Chandler, Arizona quarterback Demon Williams, Jr. announced the top 10 schools he’s considering, eliminating the Washington Huskies, although Williams says that his “recruitment is 100% open”. Six of the 4-star signal caller’s top 10 are from the Pac-12 Conference including both Arizona schools, Utah, Oregon, UCLA, and Cal. Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Old Miss, and Michigan State rounded out his schools of choice.
SBLive's Top 25 Washington high school football rankings: Lots of wins mean little movement in Week 7
1. YELM TORNADOS 6-0 (3A)Up next: Thursday vs. Timberline (3A) Last result: 71-0 win over Capital (3A) Last ranking: No. 1 Ranking rationale: The hardest part of the Tornado's league schedule is finally here, but will it really be a test? 2. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC CRUSADERS 6-0 (3A)Up next: ...
Trenton Bourguet on his brand new car
Arizona State's quarterback Trenton Bourguet speaks on his graduation gift which was a brand new Corvette.
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
KUOW
Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far
Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures 'Fireball' Soaring Through Seattle Sky
This doorbell camera in Seattle, Washington captured a fireball shooting across the evening sky.Michael Snyder… The post WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures ‘Fireball’ Soaring Through Seattle Sky appeared first on Outsider.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows Murray outpacing Smiley ahead of election
With less than a month to go before election day, a new KOMO News/Strategies 360 poll shows incumbent Democrat Sen. Patty Murray with a 12-point lead over her Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley. The poll asked respondents ‘if the election were held today, who would you vote for?’. 52% of...
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
This Washington City Is One Of The Worst Places For Drivers
WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
