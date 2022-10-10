Read full article on original website
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had eight admissions and 67 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Monday, Oct. 10. There were 10 outpatients in OB and surgery, and two births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
Lake County Hot Spot, Oct. 11, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Christmas Chorus Rehearsals to Begin, Student Raffles Hog for Cause, and Mentor Program Hosts Free Spaghetti Dinner.
Lake Health District Board, Oct. 6, 2022
As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake Health District Board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Lakeview Town Council, Oct. 11, 2022
As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lakeview Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
