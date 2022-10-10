Follow along here for updates from the high school football action in the Greater Lansing as the regular season nears its end. You can follow our reporters on Twitter for updates on some of tonight's action. Brian Calloway (@brian_calloway) will have updates on the CAAC Blue matchup between East Lansing and Holt, while Nathaniel Bott (@Nathaniel_Bott) will have details on a potential Division 5 playoff preview featuring GLAC champion Olivet and Williamston. Evan Sasiela (@SalsaEvan) will...

LANSING, MI ・ 7 MINUTES AGO