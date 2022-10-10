Read full article on original website
AZFamily
How Desert Botanical Garden is helping save one of the most endangered organisms
PHOENIX (Desert Botanical Garden) - We all know Desert Botanical Garden is the premiere place to see and enjoy Arizona plants. But the Garden is more than just a fun place to visit. Its researchers are doing essential work behind the scene to preserve thousands of rare and endangered plants. They even use specially trained dogs to help them find some of these plants in the wild.
AZFamily
Find everything you need for your home - inside and out - at Maricopa County Home & Garden Show
PHOENIX (Maricopa County Home & Garden Show) - Window World of Phoenix will be at this weekend’s Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, and they’ll have a special offer for you!
AZFamily
On Your Side Update: Speed hump finally removed by the City of Phoenix
Inflation is driving up pet care costs but On Your Side looks at easy ways to save some money. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Rain likely for the Phoenix area this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have a First Alert for a significant change in our weather this weekend, with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely. The quiet weather pattern we’ve had the last week is about to change from warm and dry to wet and cool. That’s because of a slow-moving storm system off the coast of California that will begin moving toward Arizona late Friday and the leading edge arriving Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures around the Valley Thursday were running in the mid-90s and that’s where we’ll be on Friday. Overnight lows Friday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.
AZFamily
Find one of the most decadent desserts at Banham’s Cheesecake in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Banham’s Cheesecake serves the finest cheesecakes in their charming Parisian-styled café located in the Camelback East Village. The husband and wife team, Christopher & Adriana Banham, passionately handcraft each cheesecake from scratch utilizing their family recipe with all-natural ingredients. Their style of cheesecake has a light and fluffy texture and the perfect balance for the most delicious cheesecake.
AZFamily
Cigna Medicare has you covered with its Medicare Advantage plans
PHOENIX (Cigna Medicare) - Alexis Ryon of Cigna Medicare of Arizona explains what you need to know about choosing a Medicare Advantage plan, including details about two new PPO plans from Cigna Medicare. You have until Dec. 7 to enroll.
AZFamily
‘Who would call them?’ On Your Side secures refund for Phoenix woman after travel nightmare
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Judy Gangi has traveled all over the world. Right before the pandemic started, she and her sister decided to visit Norway to see distant relatives. “We had purchased tickets thinking we were talking to Icelandair,” Gangi said. “Go on our computer. Type in Icelandair. Along comes a list of contacts.” The sisters called and booked their tickets. They then realized they had actually handed over their payment information to a booking agent called Lookbyfare. “Who would call them? I’ve never heard of them!” Gangi said. The original trip was ultimately canceled because of COVID, but Gangi’s business with Lookbyfare continued. “I got my refund minus $200, so they said, ‘If you book again with us, you can use your $200.’”
AZFamily
Find your perfect watch at E.D. Marshall Jewelers’ 20th annual Watchtoberfest
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (E.D. Marshall Jewelers) - Whether you are looking for a Rolex, Cartier, Breitling, or Panerai you will find the watch of your dreams at E.D. Marshall Jewelers.
AZFamily
Phoenix renters asking for lawmakers to help stabilize rising rent prices
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
AZFamily
Donations needed for families who lost belongings in Phoenix apartment fire
AZFamily
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
AZFamily
Worker dies after traffic signal pole fell on him in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An installation job for a traffic signal in Buckeye ended in tragedy on Thursday night. According to police, a man was working to unload a traffic pole that was going to be installed near Broadway and Miller roads when somehow the pole fell on him and he was killed. It’s unclear what went wrong to cause the pole to fall. The intersection is shut down. The worker’s name has not been released. An Investigation is underway.
AZFamily
Well-known Phoenix street racer sentenced to prison
AZFamily
Sunnyslope community coming together to help families displaced by apartment fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coming home to destruction is not something anyone expects. But now, the families who lived at the Cinnabar Apartments near Cave Creek Road and Dunlap Avenue are finding help, and it’s coming from people right here in their community. With each day that passes, Outreach...
AZFamily
Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl
“Its sole purpose is really to help provide medical grants for children and families who are in need of medical coverage … [or for care] that’s not fully covered by insurance,” explained Heather Kane, the CEO of United HealthCare, Arizona and New Mexico. The Foundation is designed to help cover out-of-pocket costs for children with acute or chronic conditions. You do not have to have UnitedHealthcare coverage to be eligible for one of the Foundation’s grants.
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council considering hiring private security guards for parks
AZFamily
Pilots survive after crash-landing in Lake Mead
