Denver, CO

City Attorney Kristin Bronson to depart, Kristin Tipper nominated as replacement

By Alex Edwards alex.edwards@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that City Attorney Kristin Bronson will resign her position effective Nov. 2. Hancock nominated Deputy City Attorney Kerry Tipper as Bronson's successor.

During her time in office, Bronson led one of the state's most prominent legal offices. The news release from the mayor's office said she applied herself in several legal fields, including city regulations, real estate transactions and public financing. She also spearheaded a fellowship program, a top-to-bottom pay equity review and a wellness initiative.

"It’s been the honor of my career to represent our community in this role alongside the dedicated public servants in the City Attorney’s Office," Bronson said in the release. "While this is a bittersweet moment, I’m excited for what’s ahead and know that the city remains in good hands with this phenomenal team of lawyers."

Before becoming the City Attorney, Bronson served as a trial lawyer and equity partner with the Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP law firm for 19 years. Her expertise was complex civil litigation, often involving large institutional clients and heavily regulated industries.

Hancock expressed his gratitude for Bronson's service over the six years, highlighting her cool-under-pressure attitude.

"Even through the unprecedented times of the past few years, Kristin has been a steady hand at the City Attorney’s Office, and our city is positioned well for the future because she answered the call to serve," he said.

"She was always someone I could count on to give honest counsel no matter the situation, and for that, I couldn’t be more grateful that she came on board as the city’s chief legal officer."

Bronson's successor, Kerry Tipper, was appointed as deputy city attorney in May this year. She serves Colorado's House District 28 in the state House of Representatives and is the vice chair of the House Judiciary Community.

Tipper is also a member of the House Finance Committee.

Tipper's legislative work focuses on fair representation, reproductive rights and criminal justice, the news release said.

"Kerry is an exceptional leader, both in the City Attorney’s Office and at the State House," Hancock said. "She has spent her career giving voice to the voiceless and standing up to powerful interests, and I have every confidence she will continue to do so as our City Attorney representing the people of Denver."

Tipper's nomination awaits confirmation from the Denver City Council, though the confirmation is not on the agenda for today's 3:30 p.m. meeting.

