Texarkana, AR

Eagle 106.3

Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?

Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
TEXARKANA, TX
KLTV

Cass County ASD No. 1

Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal. Snider was called to the stand to testify. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Cary Sims about Texas Stock Laws and what they mean. Updated: 3 hours ago. Looking forward to the vote in November,...
CASS COUNTY, TX
City
Texarkana, AR
Texarkana, AR
ktalnews.com

Heat builds Wednesday, late day storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get ready for the return of rain and thunderstorms to some areas today as the first of two cold fronts move in. A few storms late this afternoon into the evening could be severe, bringing high wind and hail. Dry weather through the morning with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Big rig carrying raw sewage overturns, causes road closure

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An overturned big rig caused a road closure in Keithville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler just before 2:30 p.m. as it traveled south of Booker Road. According to reports, the...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital shortly after being taken there. His homicide...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Titus County officials seeking information on stolen ATV

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler. The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications. According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
texarkanafyi.com

TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Marijuana plants, guns seized near Springhill

SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill. A father and son were arrested. Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house in the 200 block of Jones Road.
SPRINGHILL, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
SHREVEPORT, LA
hopeprescott.com

Hope police log

On October 3, 2022 at approximately 3:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Demontel Armstrong, 19, of Stamps, AR. Mr. Armstrong was arrested and charged with forgery in the 1st degree, computer fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering of a safe or lock box. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Armstrong was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Grass Fire On Highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga

The Fulton and Saratoga Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a grass fire in the 2400th block of state highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga on Monday afternoon. Residents are reminded Hempstead County is still under a burn ban and the area is extremely dry.
SARATOGA, AR
KTBS

East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash

DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
BIVINS, TX
KTBS

Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying

BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
BENTON, LA
txktoday.com

Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ Food Distribution

“Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ have once again packed 200 boxes for distribution to those who need food. We know that prices have increased and it is hard to feed your family. Our boxes contain cans of meat, vegetables, and fruit, plus pasta, macaroni and cheese, beans and rice, and frozen meat. We give out one box per family. You will need to come inside to receive a ticket. If you need help, please come.”
TEXARKANA, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman

Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
BENTON, LA
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

