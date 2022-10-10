Read full article on original website
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
KLTV
Cass County ASD No. 1
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal. Snider was called to the stand to testify. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Cary Sims about Texas Stock Laws and what they mean. Updated: 3 hours ago. Looking forward to the vote in November,...
Texarkana Farmers’ Market Will Offer Market Boxes Again This Year
If you enjoyed the Market Boxes in the past from the Texas Farmers’ Market then you will be happy to know that they are doing it again this year. The program will run from Monday, October 17 and will go until Friday, November 18. You will need to pre-order...
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
ktalnews.com
Heat builds Wednesday, late day storms possible
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get ready for the return of rain and thunderstorms to some areas today as the first of two cold fronts move in. A few storms late this afternoon into the evening could be severe, bringing high wind and hail. Dry weather through the morning with...
ktalnews.com
Big rig carrying raw sewage overturns, causes road closure
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An overturned big rig caused a road closure in Keithville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler just before 2:30 p.m. as it traveled south of Booker Road. According to reports, the...
KTBS
Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
KTBS
Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital shortly after being taken there. His homicide...
Titus County officials seeking information on stolen ATV
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler. The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications. According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of […]
texarkanafyi.com
TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
KTBS
Marijuana plants, guns seized near Springhill
SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill. A father and son were arrested. Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house in the 200 block of Jones Road.
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
On October 3, 2022 at approximately 3:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Demontel Armstrong, 19, of Stamps, AR. Mr. Armstrong was arrested and charged with forgery in the 1st degree, computer fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering of a safe or lock box. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Armstrong was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Grass Fire On Highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga
The Fulton and Saratoga Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a grass fire in the 2400th block of state highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga on Monday afternoon. Residents are reminded Hempstead County is still under a burn ban and the area is extremely dry.
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
KTBS
Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying
BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
txktoday.com
Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ Food Distribution
“Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ have once again packed 200 boxes for distribution to those who need food. We know that prices have increased and it is hard to feed your family. Our boxes contain cans of meat, vegetables, and fruit, plus pasta, macaroni and cheese, beans and rice, and frozen meat. We give out one box per family. You will need to come inside to receive a ticket. If you need help, please come.”
New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman
Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
‘Food Truck Fridays’ And More Things To Do In Texarkana
Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana and highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Food Truck Fridays. Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana. This Friday you can get some great food and dessert from 4 different vendors. 2. You can see...
