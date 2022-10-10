ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

kpq.com

Our Valley Our Future Adds Two New Board Members

The Our Valley Our Future group has two new board members. The addition of Kim Hatfield of Catholic Charities and Tracy Bowerman of the Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board will bring the group’s board of directors to seventeen. Our Valley Coordinator, Steve Maher, says both new members bring a...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Public Invited To Nason Ridge Celebration As Community Forest

Chelan County is inviting the public to a celebration marking the recent establishment of Nason Ridge as the state’s newest community forest. Nason Ridge provides important fish and wildlife habitat and is a major recreation destination in the region. Chelan County now owns the forest and water land, and...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Fire Restrictions to Allow Residential Campfires Starting Friday

Chelan County Commissioners decided to lower certain fire restrictions starting Friday. Fire restrictions in unincorporated areas of Chelan County will be lowered to Stage 1, which bans outdoor burning of yard debris but does allow residential campfires. Aside from residential campfires, outdoor burning is still banned, including burning of any...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Government
Chronicle

Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute

On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Beverage distribution workers in Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and Omak actively picketing after going on strike

EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today. A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – Members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Javier Valdez, 27, on the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Valdez was wanted in connection to...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State

Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff  has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

PHOTOS: U.S. 2 Back Open After Tree Stump Removal

U.S. Highway 2 is back open today after closing Monday afternoon to remove a tree stump hanging over the highway. The stump was left over from a tree that tumbled onto the roadway, which led to a shutdown Sunday at the site of the Bolt Creek Fire. The Monday closure...
SKYKOMISH, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News October 10th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late last night. A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station and A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Smell on Sunset Highway Caused by Sewer Malfunction

The Douglas County Sewer District is warning passerby of an odor issue on Sunset Highway on East Wenatchee Wednesday. A mechanical failure occurred sometime during the night of Oct. 11, Tuesday. The failure interrupted the treatment process and is responsible for the odor near the Douglas County Sewer District wastewater...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Brothers Plead Not Guilty In Cashmere Murder Case

Two Cashmere brothers charged in the shooting death a 22-year-old Cashmere man will go to trial after pleading not guilty. Twenty-four-year-old Jesus Torres-Lucatero pleaded not guilty to 2nd Degree Murder Monday for the death Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo, who was killed outside Cashmere Valley Bank last month. Twenty-two-year-old Guillermo Torres-Lucatero pleaded not...
CASHMERE, WA
ncwlife.com

Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom

A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Hope no one was planning to go to Leavenworth Wednesday

Instead of falling trees and fire next to Hwy 2, there is a planned road closure on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 for maintenance work. A reminder that US 2 Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed today for pre-winter maintenance from 8am to 3pm. The full closure is a safer...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ncwlife.com

Body found in river identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee man

A body found over the weekend in the Columbia River has been identified as 32-year-old David M. Williams whose last known address was at Christopher House in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said several days prior his parents had reported him missing after they hadn’t seen him for about 10 days.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Suspect charged with aggravated murder in shooting of Yair Flores

WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Monday in the murder of Yair Flores, the teenager found shot to death in his family's home in August. Markheil Leon Ford was booked into the Chelan County jail at 12:51 p.m. on a warrant charging him with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Wenatchee police say Ford crept to a window of Flores’ home in the 1600 block of Methow Street about 11:56 p.m. Aug. 12 and opened fire, killing the 18-year-old while he lay in bed with his girlfriend.
WENATCHEE, WA

