kpq.com
Our Valley Our Future Adds Two New Board Members
The Our Valley Our Future group has two new board members. The addition of Kim Hatfield of Catholic Charities and Tracy Bowerman of the Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board will bring the group’s board of directors to seventeen. Our Valley Coordinator, Steve Maher, says both new members bring a...
kpq.com
Public Invited To Nason Ridge Celebration As Community Forest
Chelan County is inviting the public to a celebration marking the recent establishment of Nason Ridge as the state’s newest community forest. Nason Ridge provides important fish and wildlife habitat and is a major recreation destination in the region. Chelan County now owns the forest and water land, and...
kpq.com
WFDW Seeks Public Comment On Domestic Sheep Ban In Chelan Bighorn Area
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting public comment on a proposal to prohibit visitors from bringing domestic sheep or goats onto WDFW-managed wildlife areas. The proposed rule is intended to reduce the spread of Movi, a type of bacteria that causes pneumonia and can be deadly...
kpq.com
Chelan County Fire Restrictions to Allow Residential Campfires Starting Friday
Chelan County Commissioners decided to lower certain fire restrictions starting Friday. Fire restrictions in unincorporated areas of Chelan County will be lowered to Stage 1, which bans outdoor burning of yard debris but does allow residential campfires. Aside from residential campfires, outdoor burning is still banned, including burning of any...
Chronicle
Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute
On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
ifiberone.com
Beverage distribution workers in Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and Omak actively picketing after going on strike
EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today. A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
‘Be like Bob’ friends say of Whatcom motorcyclist killed last month in Skagit County crash
“He led an amazing life,” said friends, who remember him as a great religious, family, community and business man and a wonderful friend.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Javier Valdez, 27, on the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Valdez was wanted in connection to...
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
NBCMontana
Major highway closures remain hardship for businesses near Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek Fire in Washington state has been burning for almost a month and continues to cause problems for communities nearby who rely on people traveling along U.S. 2. “This is pretty uncommon. I’ve been here about twenty years,” said Henry Sladek, who is...
kpq.com
PHOTOS: U.S. 2 Back Open After Tree Stump Removal
U.S. Highway 2 is back open today after closing Monday afternoon to remove a tree stump hanging over the highway. The stump was left over from a tree that tumbled onto the roadway, which led to a shutdown Sunday at the site of the Bolt Creek Fire. The Monday closure...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News October 10th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late last night. A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station and A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire.
Chronicle
Mother's Love Priceless But Has No Monetary Value, Washington Appeals Court Rules
What is a mother's love worth? It's priceless but not a thing of value, an appeals court ruled, overturning a Skagit County woman's conviction for soliciting to kill her former husband. The Washington Court of Appeals on Monday overturned Vanessa Valdiglesias LaValle's conviction of first-degree solicitation to commit murder, for...
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
kpq.com
Smell on Sunset Highway Caused by Sewer Malfunction
The Douglas County Sewer District is warning passerby of an odor issue on Sunset Highway on East Wenatchee Wednesday. A mechanical failure occurred sometime during the night of Oct. 11, Tuesday. The failure interrupted the treatment process and is responsible for the odor near the Douglas County Sewer District wastewater...
kpq.com
Brothers Plead Not Guilty In Cashmere Murder Case
Two Cashmere brothers charged in the shooting death a 22-year-old Cashmere man will go to trial after pleading not guilty. Twenty-four-year-old Jesus Torres-Lucatero pleaded not guilty to 2nd Degree Murder Monday for the death Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo, who was killed outside Cashmere Valley Bank last month. Twenty-two-year-old Guillermo Torres-Lucatero pleaded not...
ncwlife.com
Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom
A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
shorelineareanews.com
Hope no one was planning to go to Leavenworth Wednesday
Instead of falling trees and fire next to Hwy 2, there is a planned road closure on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 for maintenance work. A reminder that US 2 Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed today for pre-winter maintenance from 8am to 3pm. The full closure is a safer...
ncwlife.com
Body found in river identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee man
A body found over the weekend in the Columbia River has been identified as 32-year-old David M. Williams whose last known address was at Christopher House in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said several days prior his parents had reported him missing after they hadn’t seen him for about 10 days.
ncwlife.com
Suspect charged with aggravated murder in shooting of Yair Flores
WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Monday in the murder of Yair Flores, the teenager found shot to death in his family's home in August. Markheil Leon Ford was booked into the Chelan County jail at 12:51 p.m. on a warrant charging him with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Wenatchee police say Ford crept to a window of Flores’ home in the 1600 block of Methow Street about 11:56 p.m. Aug. 12 and opened fire, killing the 18-year-old while he lay in bed with his girlfriend.
