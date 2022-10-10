Nicki Minaj is not holding back about the Grammys’ decision to move her hit song “Super Freaky Girl” out of the rap category into the pop category.In a series of social media posts, Minaj says the change—first reported by The Hollywood Reporter—reduces her chances of taking home a trophy for the single.And she also suggests she was singled out since another crossover hit—“Big Energy” by Latto—was allowed to stay in the rap category.“If you can’t tell by now that there is a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving...

