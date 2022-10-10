ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition

Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu turns to Andy Murray's fitness guru Jez Green to make her a machine... but splits with ANOTHER coach after Russian Dmitry Tursunov decided to walk away

Emma Raducanu has turned to the fitness trainer who helped transform Andy Murray from slender teenager into uber athlete. In what may prove to be a significant hire, the former US Open champion has begun work with Jez Green on her off-season training block with a view to establishing a permanent partnership.
Yardbarker

Former junior Wimbledon champion Noah Rubin gives up on tennis to play pickleball

Noah Rubin is a former Wimbledon junior champion who has now abandoned the sport of tennis and will be playing pickleball instead. The American had a bright future, but his junior success was never turned into a solid career in tennis. He only competed in 29 matches at the top ATP tennis level, finishing with an 8-21 record. The highest ranking of his career was 125th, four years ago, and since then, things have mainly been difficult.
102.5 The Bone

Tennis Australia won't support Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter country to play in 2023 Australian Open

Tennis Australia has said that they will not lobby in support of Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. "It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between the two of them," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Wednesday via the Associated Press, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.
Yardbarker

Taylor Fritz debuts Top 10 in ATP Rankings coming close to Novak Djokovic who remains 7th

The ATP Tour's victors last week were Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic, although only the American advanced in the rankings. He rose to eighth in the rankings after winning in Tokyo as the triumph earned him 500 ATP points. It's the first time Fritz has entered the top 10, as he now stares at Novak Djokovic who remained number seven with about an 800-point difference.
ESPN

Yardbarker

Gauff and Pegula to lead US Team at Billie Jean King Cup

The US is sending a very strong team to the Billie Jean King Cup team with Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at the forefront. World No. 18 Madison Keys, No. 19 Danielle Collins, and doubles world No. 32 Taylor Townsend will join world No. 6 Pegula and no. 8 Gauff on Kathy Rinaldi's team. It's a pretty strong team and it will be special for Gauff who is making her debut at the competition.
Yardbarker

"There is lack of players who could compete with her" - Radwanska on Swiatek's dominance

Iga Swiatek has been the most dominant woman of the 2022 season and her fellow compatriot Agnieszka Radwanska believes that there is no one to challenge the pole. Former world no. 2, Agnieszka Radwanska was probably the most successful Polish tennis player before a 21-years-old super talent showed up. Iga Swiatek dominates WTA Rankings as she has more points than second Ons Jabeur and third Anett Kontaveit combined. So far, the young Pole accumulated 10485 points while her closes competitor has only 4885.
GQMagazine

