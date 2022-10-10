Read full article on original website
“They gave me $500 for 7 weeks” - McEnroe remembers pivotal summer that changed his life forever
In an exclusive interview with tennis365, John McEnroe remembered the first time he travelled to Europe in 1976. He was the number one junior in the world, ready to take on the old continent but it was anything but a smooth experience. “I remember the first time I came to...
Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition
Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
Simona Halep to join Martina Hingis in South Africa event aimed at fighting gender-based violence
Simona Halep will continue her comeback from surgery when she appears at an exhibition event in South Africa in December. Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep will join Swiss star Martina Hingis at the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge in Johannesburg. The Romanian announced in September that her tennis year was over...
Emma Raducanu turns to Andy Murray's fitness guru Jez Green to make her a machine... but splits with ANOTHER coach after Russian Dmitry Tursunov decided to walk away
Emma Raducanu has turned to the fitness trainer who helped transform Andy Murray from slender teenager into uber athlete. In what may prove to be a significant hire, the former US Open champion has begun work with Jez Green on her off-season training block with a view to establishing a permanent partnership.
Novak Djokovic is welcome at Australian Open, says tournament director; Russian and Belarusian players can compete
Novak Djokovic would be welcomed to play at the Australian Open if he can obtain a visa, according to tournament director Craig Tiley.
Former junior Wimbledon champion Noah Rubin gives up on tennis to play pickleball
Noah Rubin is a former Wimbledon junior champion who has now abandoned the sport of tennis and will be playing pickleball instead. The American had a bright future, but his junior success was never turned into a solid career in tennis. He only competed in 29 matches at the top ATP tennis level, finishing with an 8-21 record. The highest ranking of his career was 125th, four years ago, and since then, things have mainly been difficult.
Novak Djokovic edges ahead of rival Rafael Nadal in race for highest career win percentage
Novak Djokovic has the highest men’s winning percentage in history after he claimed his 90th ATP title with his Astana Open win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. The triumph guarantees Djokovic his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin following his second tournament win in seven days. Victory in Kazakhstan...
Tennis Australia won't support Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter country to play in 2023 Australian Open
Tennis Australia has said that they will not lobby in support of Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. "It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between the two of them," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Wednesday via the Associated Press, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.
‘I really regret my decision’ – Dustin Johnson sarcastically mocks LIV critics
While speaking in his pre-tournament press conference at LIV Jeddah this week, Dustin Johnson joked about regretting his decision to join LIV Golf. “We talked about this yesterday. I really regret my decision to come here. It’s just so terrible.”. It was clear Johnson was being sarcastic, which generated...
On the brink of WTA Finals qualification, Pegula taking nothing for granted
SAN DIEGO -- Jessica Pegula can secure her first WTA Finals qualification this week at the San Diego Open, with the highest-ranked American in strong position to make the season-ending championships in both singles and doubles. Going into San Diego, Pegula and her doubles partner, Coco Gauff, sit at Nos.3...
Taylor Fritz debuts Top 10 in ATP Rankings coming close to Novak Djokovic who remains 7th
The ATP Tour's victors last week were Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic, although only the American advanced in the rankings. He rose to eighth in the rankings after winning in Tokyo as the triumph earned him 500 ATP points. It's the first time Fritz has entered the top 10, as he now stares at Novak Djokovic who remained number seven with about an 800-point difference.
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
Gauff and Pegula to lead US Team at Billie Jean King Cup
The US is sending a very strong team to the Billie Jean King Cup team with Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at the forefront. World No. 18 Madison Keys, No. 19 Danielle Collins, and doubles world No. 32 Taylor Townsend will join world No. 6 Pegula and no. 8 Gauff on Kathy Rinaldi's team. It's a pretty strong team and it will be special for Gauff who is making her debut at the competition.
Rafael Nadal tipped to play ATP Finals despite always 'complaining' about it
ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi is expecting Rafael Nadal to play the ATP Finals this year despite it appearing that his season may be over. Nadal had a brilliant start to 2022, winning both the Australian Open and French Open to take his career major tally to 22. However, things has...
Andy Murray questions whether Rafael Nadal’s motivation will decline after the birth of his first child
Andy Murray has speculated whether fatherhood will increase Rafael Nadal’s motivation for competing or if it will do the exact opposite and influence the Spaniard to take a step back from the Tour. Nadal and his wife welcomed their first child over the weekend and it remains to be...
"There is lack of players who could compete with her" - Radwanska on Swiatek's dominance
Iga Swiatek has been the most dominant woman of the 2022 season and her fellow compatriot Agnieszka Radwanska believes that there is no one to challenge the pole. Former world no. 2, Agnieszka Radwanska was probably the most successful Polish tennis player before a 21-years-old super talent showed up. Iga Swiatek dominates WTA Rankings as she has more points than second Ons Jabeur and third Anett Kontaveit combined. So far, the young Pole accumulated 10485 points while her closes competitor has only 4885.
Eddie Pepperell and Thomas Bjorn praise Jon Rahm's inspiration of junior golfers
DP World Tour players Eddie Pepperell and Thomas Bjorn were full of praise for the effect that Jon Rahm has had on Spanish golf fans, using stark evidence from the acciona Open de Espana. Fans flocked in their thousands to watch the former World No.1 produce one of his career-best...
Christian Pulisic Says He’s Looking Forward to Facing Off Against England—and His Chelsea Teammates—in the World Cup
You may know Christian Pulisic as the youngest USA soccer captain to defeat Italy or as an attacking midfielder (sometimes winger) for the English Premier League club Chelsea. What you may not know is that the young athlete’s life goal is to get a 2,000 rating on online chess. “I mainly play Blitz, which is like three-minute, five-minute online chess and my rating’s almost 1,350,” says Pulisic. “I’ve come a long way from being just a little 500 when I first started.”
