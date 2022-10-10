Read full article on original website
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s BurritosLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidateLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air ForceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPrescott, AR
Jimmy Edwin Vandiver
Jimmy Edwin Vandiver, age 77, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadelphia. He was born May 16, 1945 in Dallas, Texas, the son of the late James T. and Hester Staton Vandiver. Jim was a United States Navy veteran. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. Jim owned and operated J & O Trucking Company for many years. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and working on the farm in his free time.
Olin ‘Buggs’ Callaway
Olin Wade “Buggs” Callaway, age 94, of Gurdon, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia. He was born February 21, 1928 in Arkadelphia, the son of W.G. Callaway and Faye Greeson Callaway. Olin worked as a pot operator at Reynolds Metal. Buggs enjoyed quail hunting, fishing, trapping, but his pride and joy was to garden. He was a member of Buggs Hunting Club and was a volunteer firefighter.
Charlotte Ann Furqueron
Charlotte Ann McCaskill Furqueron, age 95, of Arkadelphia, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Charlotte was born March 3, 1927 in the Manchester Community, one of ten children to Charles Neill and Willie Strong McCaskill. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Charlotte enjoyed painting, quilting and craftwork. She was an exceptional seamstress and furniture upholsterer. Charlotte took great pride in her work and it was reflected in her workmanship.
Outstanding alumni honored during Ouachita’s Homecoming festivities
ARKADELPHIA — Five Ouachita Baptist University graduates received the university’s Alumni Milestone Award on Saturday, Oct. 8. Based on their professional achievements, community service and dedication to their alma mater, the honorees were selected by a committee of Ouachita faculty and staff and Dr. Ben Sells, Ouachita president.
ArDOT to break ground on Arkadelphia Bypass
Join ARDOT leadership, contractors, and local dignitaries at the Clark County Courthouse at 11 a.m. in Arkadelphia Friday, Oct. 14, to ceremoniously break ground on the new Arkadelphia Bypass. Friday’s ceremony will take place in the gazebo on the Crittenden Street side of the courthouse. This new roadway will...
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 12
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Central Arkansas man charged for fleeing from trooper on I-30
PRESCOTT — Felony charges were filed this week in Nevada County against a man who evaded authorities on foot following a high-speed chase and subsequent crash on Interstate 30. Jarret Edward Franklin, 30, of Maumelle or North Little Rock, is being charged with fleeing after an Aug. 19 traffic...
Reddies prep for back-to-back conference action
ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State will make its last trip to the Sooner State this week to face Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Southwestern Oklahoma State University in back-to-back matches. The Reddies take the court against the Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. Then, on Friday, HSU will battle the Dawgs at 4 p.m. in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.
No. 3 Reddies finish as runners-up at NCAA Preview
EUREKA, Mo. — No. 3 Henderson State carded the best final round of any team in the field Tuesday at the National Championship Preview as HSU finished just four strokes back of No. 1 Dallas Baptist to finish second overall with a 36-over 900. The Reddies edged out No. 10 West Texas A&M by one stroke and bested No. 18 Missouri-St. Louis by 16 shots.
Wildfire risk still high despite Wednesday rain
A round of thunderstorms that passed through Southwest Arkansas on Wednesday wasn’t enough to allow burning in Clark or surrounding counties. The Arkadelphia Fire Department on Thursday afternoon responded to an O’Connell Street residence to extinguish a grass fire. No homes were damaged as a result of that fire, but officials warned that even the smallest spark could ignite big trouble.
