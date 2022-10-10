Read full article on original website
A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale
Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
Radio Iowa
Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record
A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
KLEM
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
kiwaradio.com
Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers
Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson CEO met with Dakota Dunes employees Tuesday; spoke last week to Govs. Noem, Reynolds
DAKOTA DUNES -- As state and local leaders worked behind-the-scenes to try and convince Tyson Foods to reverse plans to transfer over 500 white-collar jobs from Siouxland to Arkansas, the head of the giant meat company took questions Tuesday from the employees who must decide whether to move or stay here.
Work on I-29 delayed due to railroad issues
Delayed construction work at the US highway 20 and I-29 interchange is ramping back up.
kwit.org
NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More
The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
Sioux City Journal
Bomgaars becoming 2nd largest farm and ranch retailer with purchase of 73 Orscheln stores
SIOUX CITY -- Bomgaars is purchasing 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, striking a what it called a "mega-deal" that makes the Sioux City-based retailer the nation's second-largest farm and ranch retailer, behind only Tractor Supply Co. The complex transaction, announced Tuesday, involved Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply, which had been...
Madonna Rose Cafe closing for good
Madonna Rose Cafe announced their closure on their Facebook Page on Thursday.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City mayor addresses Tyson Foods decision to close corporate office
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott weighed in during Monday night's City Council meeting on last week's announcement by Tyson Foods that it plans to close its Dakota Dunes corporate office. While the matter wasn't officially on the council's agenda, Scott took time to criticize Tyson's...
kjan.com
Iowa military pioneer dead at 97
(Radio Iowa) – A World War Two veteran who was a charter member of the Iowa Air National Guard and former commander of the 185th Air Wing has died at age 97. Colonel Warren “Bud” Nelson served in the military for almost 40 years. Brigadier General Larry Christensen, a recent commander of the 185th, says Nelson was a true pioneer of the Air Force. “He was there at the beginning of the Air Force and the Air National Guard coming out of World War Two. And so then you think about those guys and what they did, I guarantee there wasn’t a how to book back then, how to start an Air Force how to start an Air National Guard,” he says. “And that’s why I always say to retirees, especially up there at the 185th, that we’re standing on their shoulders, they’re the ones that created the foundation.”
kscj.com
IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON
THE IOWA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS REGARDING A WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON, IOWA ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AT 7 P.M. THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE IN THE CASE:OF THE STATE OF IOWA VERSUS FETHE FESHAYE BARAKI FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. THE CASE INVOLVES THE DEFENDANT’S...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott implores tri-state governors to save 500 Tyson jobs
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called upon the tri-state governors Monday to band together and come up with a plan to keep Tyson Foods from closing its Dakota Dunes office and moving the more than 500 white-collar jobs to Tyson's headquarters in Arkansas. During the council comments...
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 11
Precinct workers for the general election in Plymouth County next month will get a pay raise. The Board of Supervisors this morning approved esolution which establishes an increase in the hourly pay rate from 10 dollars to $11.50 for election workers. Auditor Stacey Feldman set the higher rate, and has the authority to do so, Feldman says surrounding counties pay a flat rate to precinct workers. Plymouth County pays by the hour. In addition, Feldman says in the 2020 election, precinct chairs and co-chairs were paid an extra 20 dollars flat fee, and all Precinct Election Officials were compensated at the federal mileage rate. That will continue in the upcoming elections. There will be approximately 100 precinct employees working the 11 Plymouth precincts next month.
CEO of Tyson Foods making exclusive visit with Dakota Dunes employees
The CEO of Tyson will be making a stop at the Dakota Dunes facility following the company’s big announcement on Wednesday.
Sioux City Police Department relocates speeding kiosks
The police department announced Wednesday they have recently relocated the two kiosks, the kiosks issue civil citations not criminal violations.
News Channel Nebraska
Highways reopened after fire near Concord causes significant closures
CONCORD, Neb. -- Firefighters across multiple counties were contending with wind and heavy smoke while battling a blaze in rural Dixon County Wednesday afternoon. The fire was located approximately five miles south of Concord and three miles east of Highway 15. Initial reports stated that a combine was on fire...
KELOLAND TV
Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
nomadlawyer.org
Sioux City: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sioux City, lowa
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sioux City, lowa. Sioux City has many attractions that can be enjoyed by visitors. Among them is the LaunchPAD children’s museum and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The casino has numerous table games and slots, as well as an outdoor pool. The...
kscj.com
TWO CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS MOVED TO NEW LOCATIONS
SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RE-POSITIONED TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS TO NEW LOCATIONS. ONE IS NOW LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE, AND THE SECOND ONE IS AT THE 3400 BLOCK OF MILITARY ROAD. BOTH ARE UP AND RUNNING AND SIGNS ARE POSTED SAYING THE STREETS ARE PHOTO ENFORCED.
K92.3
