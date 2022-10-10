ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
K92.3

A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale

Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record

A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

New Iowa Farmland Price Record

A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers

Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
HOSPERS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Industry
Local
Iowa Industry
Sioux City, IA
Business
kwit.org

NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More

The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manure#Dairy Cattle#Overflow#Dnr#Sop
kjan.com

Iowa military pioneer dead at 97

(Radio Iowa) – A World War Two veteran who was a charter member of the Iowa Air National Guard and former commander of the 185th Air Wing has died at age 97. Colonel Warren “Bud” Nelson served in the military for almost 40 years. Brigadier General Larry Christensen, a recent commander of the 185th, says Nelson was a true pioneer of the Air Force. “He was there at the beginning of the Air Force and the Air National Guard coming out of World War Two. And so then you think about those guys and what they did, I guarantee there wasn’t a how to book back then, how to start an Air Force how to start an Air National Guard,” he says. “And that’s why I always say to retirees, especially up there at the 185th, that we’re standing on their shoulders, they’re the ones that created the foundation.”
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS REGARDING A WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON, IOWA ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AT 7 P.M. THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE IN THE CASE:OF THE STATE OF IOWA VERSUS FETHE FESHAYE BARAKI FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. THE CASE INVOLVES THE DEFENDANT’S...
DENISON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, October 11

Precinct workers for the general election in Plymouth County next month will get a pay raise. The Board of Supervisors this morning approved esolution which establishes an increase in the hourly pay rate from 10 dollars to $11.50 for election workers. Auditor Stacey Feldman set the higher rate, and has the authority to do so, Feldman says surrounding counties pay a flat rate to precinct workers. Plymouth County pays by the hour. In addition, Feldman says in the 2020 election, precinct chairs and co-chairs were paid an extra 20 dollars flat fee, and all Precinct Election Officials were compensated at the federal mileage rate. That will continue in the upcoming elections. There will be approximately 100 precinct employees working the 11 Plymouth precincts next month.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Highways reopened after fire near Concord causes significant closures

CONCORD, Neb. -- Firefighters across multiple counties were contending with wind and heavy smoke while battling a blaze in rural Dixon County Wednesday afternoon. The fire was located approximately five miles south of Concord and three miles east of Highway 15. Initial reports stated that a combine was on fire...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
KELOLAND TV

Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill

SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
SHELDON, IA
nomadlawyer.org

Sioux City: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sioux City, lowa

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sioux City, lowa. Sioux City has many attractions that can be enjoyed by visitors. Among them is the LaunchPAD children’s museum and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The casino has numerous table games and slots, as well as an outdoor pool. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

TWO CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS MOVED TO NEW LOCATIONS

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RE-POSITIONED TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS TO NEW LOCATIONS. ONE IS NOW LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE, AND THE SECOND ONE IS AT THE 3400 BLOCK OF MILITARY ROAD. BOTH ARE UP AND RUNNING AND SIGNS ARE POSTED SAYING THE STREETS ARE PHOTO ENFORCED.
SIOUX CITY, IA
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy