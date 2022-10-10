Read full article on original website
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic
California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
Thrillist
Eat Your Way Through the Best Food Halls in LA
The best thing about food halls is their diversity, the breadth of cuisines you can try within a single visit and the madcap mixed meals you can build out from various vendors’ offerings. Maybe you will assemble a lunch of oxtail stew, mandu, quesabirria, and coffee. Or maybe you’ll pair a craft beer with gumbo, a pupusa, and a margherita pizza with some Oaxacan drinking chocolate for dessert.
Eater
In Orange County, a Ritz-Carlton Chef Reimagines the Indian Wedding Spread
The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is one of Southern California’s most striking hospitality destinations. The property hugs the cliffs above Dana Point, its lobby-level restaurant featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook winding pathways down to a sandy beach and the endless horizon of the Pacific Ocean. It’s an idyllic, and expensive, getaway for Angelenos, Orange County locals, tourists, and anyone else eager for a night out with a view. But the hotel is also home to one of the area’s best-kept culinary secrets, a rising star Indian chef who has quietly become one of the most in-demand cooks for weddings, Diwali celebrations, and other Indian American events and festivals.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Eater
The Silver Lake Sandwich Sensation Serving LA’s New Favorite Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
In post-2020 Los Angeles dining, it’s surprising enough to see a chef-owner maintain the same space for more than a decade — not to mention one that he’s pivoted successfully (more than once) through the pandemic and has now spun into an all-day restaurant with influences spanning Southern California, New York City, and South Korea. For all these reasons and more, Eric Park’s Bodega Park, which opened quietly in February of this year, is causing a sandwich stir — think melty cheese pulls of its bacon, egg, and cheese and aji chicken burrito — on Instagram and beyond.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Eater
José Andrés Continues Quest for Downtown Domination With Yet Another Upcoming LA Restaurant
Hot off the heels of a slew of restaurant openings inside the Conrad hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, including San Laurel and Agua Viva, the José Andrés Group (previously known as ThinkFoodGroup) just announced that the world-famous chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian will be headlining yet another restaurant in Downtown to debut in the fall of 2023.
foxla.com
Homeless man breaks into Venice restaurant for second time in a week; this time through skylight
Homeless man allegedly breaks into Venice restaurant for the second time in a week. Business owners in Venice say they're struggling with the local homeless population. The general manager of Baja Cantina say they beefed up security after a recent break-in. Then days later, someone broke in through the roof.
beverlyhillscourier.com
NEXT NIGHT Street Festival Returns to Beverly Hills
After a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the NEXT NIGHT Street Festival is returning to South Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills on Oct. 22, from 4 to 9 p.m. The free evening will feature live music, food, art, games, and attractions, as well as a beer and wine garden. Nearby businesses will also offer special promotions highlighting the diversity of the city’s merchant community.
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
Porsche Celebrates Air-Cooled Models At Luftgekuhlt 8 In Los Angeles
Air-cooled engines helped create Porsche's sports car reputation thanks to the success of the 356, 911, and Le-Mans winning race cars. The company loves to celebrate this portion of this history. For example, Luftgekühlt 8 in Los Angeles recently brought together owners and fans of these special vehicles. Racers Jeff Zwart and Patrick Long were among the notable folks at the event.
foxwilmington.com
LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz
A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $55.7 Million, Villa Sole is A World Class Retreat in Malibu Showcasing The Pinnacle of Extremely Luxurious Living
The Home in Malibu, a private ocean view retreat on the prized Malibu Bluffs has been fully reimagined by renowned celebrity designer Malgosia Migdal and noteworthy Fun-Bu Developers enjoying a prime Malibu location in the ”Celebrity Bluff Row” is now available for sale. This home located at 24824 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, California offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Irene Dazzan-Palmer (Phone: 310-418-3777) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Malibu.
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
4 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are highly praised by their absolutely delicious food and good service. Here's what made it on the list.
L.A. Weekly
Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles
Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
